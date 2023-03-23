Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament question wording for the referendum and revealed some (still kinda vague) details on how it will work.

In a press conference on Thursday morning, it was announced that the official question the parliament is considering to put to Aussies at the 2023 referendum will be: “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alternation?”

The proposed new chapter in the Constitution will be as follows:

Chapter IX Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples 129 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples as the First Peoples of Australia: 1. There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice; 2. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples; 3. The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.

The legislation with this wording will be introduced next Thursday, according to Albanese, and the question will be put to vote in June.

How will the Voice to Parliament work?

The Albanese government also introduced the Indigenous Voice to Parliament “design principles”, though they aren’t finalised — they’re more like the overall guide. The exact workings of the Voice will be determined after the referendum, which is strange given I’d like to know what I’m voting for before I vote for it, but go off I guess?

Anyway, the key points are:

The Voice will give independent advice to the Parliament and Government on Indigenous affairs, have its own resources so it can do its own research, and be able to respond to requests for representations in Parliament. The First Nations people on the Voice will be selected by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, and only serve for a fixed period of time. How they will be chosen remains to be seen. The Voice will be gender balanced, have remote representations and also represent youth. It will be “empowering, community-led, inclusive, respectful and culturally informed”. It will require transparency and accountability through reporting, and members will be in the scope of the National Anti-Corruption Commission. The Voice will work alongside existing organisations and structures. The Voice can recommend improvements or changes in services, but cannot manage money or deliver these services.

Indigenous Voice “design principles” announced today – the exact detail will still be finalised post-Referendum but these are the major guiding principles of what the voice is proposed to look like pic.twitter.com/vU5tJZuCZ2 — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) March 23, 2023

What are the concerns about the Voice to Parliament?

It’s worth noting here that as pointed out by those hesitant to vote in favour of the Voice due to fears of tokenism, it appears it will be purely advisory. Meaning it will be able to make suggestions to parliament, but there is no obligation for parliament to actually implement these suggestions.

Treaties done right support Indigenous peoples self determination and land back actions. It can be done, it can be negotiated fairly if Govt are authentic about sharing power and respect. But the Voice doesn’t have any mechanisms that give Indigenous people power within the Voice — Elizabeth Wymarra (@woollogirl) March 21, 2023

Others sceptical of the Voice have also been critical of the fact that it is being put to referendum, with some Indigenous folk previously expressing concern that because Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people only make up 3.8 per cent of Australia’s population, it’s not fair that everyone gets to vote on their affairs — the vast majority of people voting on the Voice won’t be Indigenous.

And there’s also the fact that people serving a sentence of more than three years in prison cannot vote in federal elections or referendums. Given First Nations people are overrepresented in prisons, this means thousands of Indigenous folk won’t get a say about their own Voice.

What is Anthony Albanese’s take on the Voice to Parliament and the referendum?

Albanese said there’s no chance the referendum will be called off, insisting it will be a “unifying moment” for Australia. He also insisted the Voice’s purely advisory powers are “not about symbolism” but “about recognition, something that’s far more important”.

“Consultation through the Voice is about strengthening parliament’s understanding, not supplanting its authority,” Albanese said in the press conference.

“It won’t take decision-making power away from government, or parliament, but it will help governments and parliaments make better decisions and achieve better outcomes.”

Albanese, Linda Burney, Mark Dreyfus, the government’s referendum working group and other Indigenous Labor MPs present here. Several, including PM, are noticeably emotional and affected



Albanese says Australians should embrace its Indigenous history “as a source of great pride” pic.twitter.com/JZQYf2kfFB — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) March 22, 2023

In an emotional speech, Albanese also appeared to suggest the on-going oppression First Nations people experience is because of a lack of consultation with their communities, not because the government actively fucks them over. Hmmm.

“On every measure, there is a gap between the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the national average,” he said.

“A 10-year gap in life expectancy, a suicide rate twice as high, tragic levels of child mortality and disease.

“A massive over-representation in the prison population, in deaths in custody, in children sent to out-of-home care.

“And this is not because of a shortage of goodwill or good intentions on any side of politics. And that’s not because of a lack of funds.

“It’s because governments have spent decades trying to impose solutions from Canberra, rather than consulting with communities.”

Um, what?

While there is no doubt that consulting with First Nations communities is a positive step in the right direction, it is genuinely ludicrous to suggest that no one in government can be blamed for its inaction on Indigenous issues. Sometimes it’s been directly harmful.

The tearing down of a sacred Djab Wurrung directions tree, the increase of child removal from Aboriginal communities since our government’s national apology and our increasing rates of Blak deaths in custody are all examples of our government failing First Nations people. It’s not fkn right to pretend that all of this was an accident that came out of misplaced goodwill.

Just weeks ago, Labor’s reconciliation envoy Senator Pat Dodson called out Anthony Albanese for failing to take action on Aboriginal deaths in custody despite its push for a Voice to Parliament.

Dodson was a commissioner for the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, and pointed out that it’s been 32 years since the commission’s findings, with our government still yet to take all the action necessary to prevent future First Nations deaths in custody.

Since the commission, more than 500 prisoners have died in their cells.

So yeah, its pretty misleading (if not downright deceptive) to suggest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ deaths at the hands of police only happened out of a lack of “consulting with communities”.

Kindly get the fuck out of here with that shit.

READ MORE Yet Another Ancient Aboriginal Heritage Site Has Been Damaged At A Mine In Western Australia

What are the “Yes” and “No” campaigns?

In case you haven’t been fully across the Voice to Parliament, it’s a proposal to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the constitution and allow Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to give advice on matters which impact their lives, rather than have choices made for them.

A referendum will take place later this year, however the “Yes” and “No” campaigns are much more complex than you might realise.

A committee of six leads the “NO” campaign, or, “No Case Committee”, four members of which are Indigenous.

They feel the proposed Voice to Parliament is “the wrong way to recognise Aboriginal people or help Aboriginal Australians in need” and seek a Treaty first, which would put First Nations people on par with the government instead of just in an advisory role.

Members include Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Former ALP President Warren Mundine.

This is why Voice without Treaty is weak. Only a Treaty can give First Nations people the power to negotiate with the Govt as equals. Entrenching subservience in the constitution is gammin. First Nations people are, and will always be, Sovereign people.https://t.co/uWYnaNkLUI — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) January 10, 2023

Other Indigenous activists have also been concerned about the Voice given it’s being implemented by a government that has a history of violent colonialism, and so are waiting for the government to earn their trust by implementing other initiatives like recommendations from the Royal Commission into Deaths in Custody, which some might argue should have been prioritised long ago.

And then there’s the question of who makes up the Voice and how they will be chosen — something we’re still in the dark about.

There’s also another “No” campaign led by the likes of Peter Dutton, mostly supported by white racists who have more issue with Aboriginal people getting recognition than they do with the nitty gritty of the actual legislation. They can go fuck themselves.

The “Yes” campaign has a more cohesive votership and is the least controversial.

Recognition. Consultation. Making a difference.



That's what the Voice is about.



Let's do this, together. — Linda Burney MP (@LindaBurneyMP) March 20, 2023

I support the Voice to Parliament 100%.



If you look at the Uluru Statement from the Heart you will see my signature on it.



It's time that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians had their voices heard on the issues that affect us.#VoiceToParliament #VoteYes — Marion Scrymgour MP (@ScrymgourMP) January 23, 2023

Team “Yes” includes Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as you may have noticed, as well as Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, the Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition group and those behind the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

These groups argue that the Voice is a beautiful symbol of recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and that advisory powers are already a huge step in the right direction.

It’s the more moderate approach, and the most inline with the Labor government — so I guess it depends how comfortable you are aligning yourself with the state’s approach.