PM Anthony Albanese fired off a verbal jab at outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan. During the AFL's annual Grand Final Breakfast, Albanese referenced Friday's highly-roasted parade down Melbourne's Yarra River.

In a video that has already notched up over 50,000 views on Twitter in a couple of hours, Albanese is seen at the lectern delivering his keynote speech.

“Congrats to Gil McLachlan on a fantastic career as head of the AFL,” Albanese began.

“I’m glad you didn’t have to do the honours introducing me today. I understand from Christian Petracca that you have a few problems with the Italian surnames.

The gag was in reference to McLachlan’s repeated mispronunciations of Petracca’s surname at the AFL Brownlow ceremony last week.

The Melbourne Demons player was visibly pissed off and BOY would I have loved to have been a fly on the tablecloth while this footage was being shot.

But Albanese wasn’t done yet and circled back like a vulture for round two.

“To Gil I would say having watched the [grand final] parade on the Yarra yesterday, to quote a former prime minister, we do need to stop the boats.”

The gag extracted a hearty chuckle from the audience but we’d be remiss not to mention that Albanese’s Labor Party also support boat turn-backs.

Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story though, eh? Politics really is all about the messaging…

As for the grand final parade, it truly was a shit show and received near-universal canning by fans.

Otherwise, we’ll catch you at next year’s parade. Far away from the river.