Anthony Albanese has officially announced a National Day of Mourning on Thursday, September 22. The day will be a public holiday.

While appearing as a guest on Insiders on Sunday morning, Albanese said the date would follow the Queen’s funeral on September 19. The PM and Governor General David Hurley will attend her funeral before returning to Australia on September 21.

“Then the National Day of Mourning and the memorial service is set to be the day after,” he said on Insiders.

“That’s to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth.”

On September 22 there will be a public holiday for the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 10, 2022

In Victoria, the AFL Grand Final public holiday is Friday the 23rd, meaning Victorians will cop a long weekend.