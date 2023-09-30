Absolute Nail-Biter: The Collingwood Magpies Have Defeated The Brisbane Lions In The AFL Granny

The Collingwood Magpies have defeated The Brisbane Lions 90-86 at Melbourne Cricket Ground for the 2023 AFL Grand Final. What a nail-biter!

What a close game it was — it honestly could’ve gone either way the whole time.

It was a scorcher in Melbourne today with temperatures hitting around 29 degrees, something that Brisbane Lions’ coach Chris Fagan hoped would work in his team’s favour.

“In terms of adapting to the conditions, I think it’s favourable to us that we can train in that sort of weather more often than not, ” Fagan told Fox News during the AFL grand final parade on Friday.

The AFL Grand Final 2023 festivities kicked off earlier this afternoon with KISS headlining the pre-game show and performing hits “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”, “Shout It Out Loud” and “Rock And Roll All Nite”.

The camera missed the guitar smash at the end, however, which was unfortunate if you weren’t one of the 100,000-strong audience at the MCG but rather watching it on your television screen at home. It was being teased throughout the performance.

Mark Seymour and the Undertow, as well as a guest appearance from Kate Miller-Heidke, provided the halftime entertainment with tunes including “Throw Your Arms Around Me”.

Did it have the same energy of Robbie Williams and G Flip at the 2022 AFL Grand Final? Up to you.

Congratulations to Collingwood!

Image Source: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

