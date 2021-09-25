After 57 years, the Melbourne Demons have won the 2021 AFL Grand Final 140 – 66 in a nail biting head-to-head with the Western Bulldogs. It’s also now the second year in a row that the premiership wasn’t held at the MCG due to Miss Rona, so once again Swan St Richmond will be like a ghost town.

The Demons have now officially broken their premiership drought with their massive win today, the last time they won was in 1964. They also take the cake for the longest active premiership drought in the AFL, but of course, that has now been broken today.

For the first time in 57 years, the Melbourne Demons are AFL premiers. ???? pic.twitter.com/W3v4bvtvU8 — 7AFL (@7AFL) September 25, 2021

The Demons led by 21 points at quarter time but it tightened up in the second quarter. The Bulldogs lead for most of the third quarter but by the end the Demons clawed back by kicking 7 goals in a row. They then went into three quarter time break with a 24 point lead.

"It feels like a dream." – Christian Petracca pic.twitter.com/ewUTulZm6j — 7AFL (@7AFL) September 25, 2021

In the fourth quarter the Demons were absolutely flying, with 12 unanswered goals. In the end they lead with 74 points, making it the Demons’ greatest margin in a Grand Final win. HUGEEE.

“It is a long time coming. My heart goes to everyone in the eastern states at home watching this. I got another special moment, I saw Jake Melksham and Jayden Hunt, some of the hard-luck stories, Majak Daw, pretty special,” Melbourne captain Max Gawn said after the win.

The Norm Smith Medal went deservedly to Christian Petracca.

“I don’t know what to say! I actually can’t speak right now. It feels like a dream. It is quite unbelievable. We set out preseason and the off-season to get this club back to where it should be. For every fan that is what to home, we bloody did it!” Petracca told Channel Seven.

HUGE. We love to see it.