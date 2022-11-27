The Melbourne Demons have won their first-ever AFLW premiership against the Brisbane Lions, downing ’em by four points. Bloody ‘yuge.

The nail-biting match was played at Brighton Homes Arena in Brissy, which makes the Dees’ victory even sweeter. Claiming a historic premiership away from home against the home-town favourites? We love to see it.

The Dees triumphed 2.7 (19) to 2.3 (15) under captain Daisy Pearce‘s stunning leadership.

“I’m just so proud of our group,” she told Channel Seven.

“They just played their absolute hearts out. It’s not a game that looks like one of our games but we found a way just through sheer heart and our spirit.

“Every single one of them had a moment today, I’m just so proud.”

Pearce also said the Demons’ premiership couldn’t have happened without the team’s “world-class” coach Mick Stinear.

“Mick Stinear, he is a world-class coach, he is an amazing person and he has just built this program from the ground up.

“We don’t have the best facility in the comp. We’re a bit off Broadway, we’re not the most popular team out there, we don’t have the bells and whistles, we don’t give away cars to players who come to it.

“But we have the best coach and he’ll make you the best footballer you can be.”

The Brisbane Lions put up a damn good fight, with Dakota Davidson and Catherine Svarc scoring the first two goals of the match and giving their side an 11-point lead.

The Dees started applying the pressure in the second quarter, with Blaithin Mackin kicking the team’s first goal. Both teams nabbed a few scores in the third quarter and by the end, it was clear the decider was set to be tight — either team needed one goal to win.

The fourth quarter was hard and fast, culminating in the Melbourne Demons copping that sweet, shiny cup by just four points.

Testament to the Lions’ stellar work, defender Shannon Campbell was named best on ground.

Until next season, legends.