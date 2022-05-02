Reigning AFL premiers the Melbourne Demons are rebranding the entire club to the Narrm Football Club for this year’s Indigenous rounds for the men’s and women’s leagues. Yes. More of this, please.

Narrm is the traditional place name for Melbourne in Woi Wurrung by the traditional owners of the city and surrounds. The club will debut the new name during the Sir Doug Nicholls round of the AFL season (round 10) and again in the AFLW season later in the year.

The Narrm Football Club rebrand has been in the works by the Demons’ Reconciliation Action Plan committee for the last two years. The group worked closely with the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Corporation, who gave the club permission to use the local Indigenous language in the new name.

Melbourne Demons plan to rebrand the entire footy club to Narrm for future Sir Doug Nicholls and AFLW Indigenous rounds.

Narrm Football Club is getting its own guernsey and merch too, which was announced on Monday. The club’s new guernsey was designed by proud Wurundjeri and Dja Dja Wurrung artist Ky-ya Nicholson Ward and is up for sale on the club website.

Dees fans you better make some room in the cupboard because the new kit looks incredible.

Per the ABC, Larrakia and Gunbalanya man and premiership player Steven May said the new name makes the Indigenous round even more special to him and his family and friends in Darwin.

“It’s something I never really thought was going to happen,” he said

“Extremely proud, but just to be recognised during those two rounds is always special for our friends and family back home.

“We get to wear an Indigenous guernsey and now to be called an Indigenous name like Narrm I think is really special.”

All other clubs: take note. We wanna see more clubs working with their local Indigenous community to make big moves like this. Give me the Meeanjin Lions and the Tarntanya Crows already.