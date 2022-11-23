It’s grand final week for the AFLW which means the two teams headed to the big dance — the Melbourne Demons and the Brisbane Lions — are getting themselves hyped and ready to clash on Sunday afternoon.

But how do you even prepare for such a massive game? Do any of the players have rituals and superstitions they have to do to get in the game-day mindset? Dees midfielder Maddison Gay and Lions half-back Nat Grider told PEDESTRIAN.TV how they’re getting themselves prepped for this weekend’s sold-out game.

There’s one vital thing they both share: the night-before dinner.

“I always think pasta’s the way to go,” Maddi said.

“I think the majority of the sporting world thinks they need to have pasta. If I don’t, it’s not the end of the world but I always wake up fueled and ready to go if I do.”

Nat said the Lions have a specific special pasta recipe they get together and make the night before games to get the carbs and vibes up.

“We make homemade pumpkin gnocchi which goes down a treat before a game when we get to play at home,” she said.

“I think just the usual Red Bull before the game and those sorts of things but the main ritual for me is getting the energy up and about and having a dance before we run out. That’s my main thing.”

Honestly, I have to respect that. You can do all the serious prep and focus in the world but there’s nothing like turning the tunes up, switching the lights off in the sheds and having a five-minute hoon with your teammates before a game.

I’m not saying this has been the key to getting the Lions into the grand final (and my own team into our grand final this year too) but I’m not NOT saying that, you know?

Brisbane Lions and Melbourne Demons are set to go head to head in the AFLW Grand Final at Brighton Homes Arena in Ipswitch this Sunday afternoon at 2.40pm AEDT (or 1.40 Brissy time). You can watch it on the Seven network, Fox Footy and Kayo or catch the live stream on the AFLW website and app.