Since their inception in 2010, the team at Up There has always focused on one main goal: to be a world-leading retailer offering a unique experience and exclusive brands whilst fostering a safe and welcoming community. That vision is the same for both Up There, Australia’s leading menswear and sneaker store, and Up There Athletics, the new home of running. Up There as a whole has been experiencing some remarkable growth and has some extraordinary growth projected in the near future. To assist in achieving that growth, they need a full-time Marketing Manager to collaborate with their brand partners in creating and implementing marketing plans and campaigns for seasonal products and releases. The ideal candidate will have 2-3 years of experience with a wide range of marketing functions, including communications, advertising, branding, digital marketing, and social media. In addition, the marketing coordinator will need to be an organised multitasker with the ability to handle many diverse projects at once across both businesses. You will be responsible for maintaining and developing relationships with brand partners along with negotiating marketing contributions from all partners. If you’re based in Melbourne and are super excited by this role, Apply now!

Trading In Style are very excited to be casting for 2 presenters/models for Trading In Style’s Daily Shoppable Edits. They are looking for someone who is outgoing, comfortable in front of the camera, energetic and loves fashion! Knowledge of designer brands and styling is a big plus. The successful candidates will be showcasing the new arrivals daily, providing a virtual shopping experience to Trading In Style customers. You will be modelling clothes and accessories throughout the edits, along with describing the pieces and providing the price and sizes of each garment. Additionally offering ongoing style tips along the way to their very engaged community. If this sounds like you and you’re based in Sydney Apply now!

Somerville is looking for an enthusiastic Marketing Specialist with a minimum of 3 years’ experience to help deliver on their exciting marketing initiatives in the tech industry. This opportunity is a rare gem. A chance to get a foot in the door into the tech industry, and work with a team of highly experienced marketers, in a supportive environment. Somerville is a mid-size company with big ambitions and potential, not so big, so you can make a real impact. No corporate jargon or suits here, just real people who enjoy life and are proud of their work. Learn, grow, and get involved with all aspects of marketing from strategic and campaign planning, to running your own campaigns and helping to support events, digital and social channels. What sort of person are they looking for? Your can-do attitude and attention to detail will mean you’ll enjoy getting things done. Your writing skills are a real strength and you’re keen to get creative and contribute new ideas, where all ideas are welcome. In this hybrid working world, you enjoy the balance of working independently at home as well as coming into the office in Sydney or Melbourne where you love to have a laugh and a bit of fun while you work with our teams. If you’re technically savvy or have worked within the IT channel, that would be a bonus. If not, they are looking for people who are interested in getting into the tech industry and want to grow their careers. Keen beans? Apply now!

Walker Books Australia is an award-winning publishing house based in Sydney, Australia. For over twenty-five years, Walker Books has published outstanding children’s books for readers of all ages. They currently have an exciting opportunity for an organised, innovative and self-motivated Publicist to join their book-loving, Publicity and Marketing team. They are looking for someone who feels passionately about children’s books and has a strong desire to promote them. The Publicist will drive all creator-led activity with effective campaigns across the wide and varied ever-changing children’s publicity landscape. The ideal candidate wants to be hands-on and involved. Someone who has strong communication skills and understands the dynamic of a small team. This role requires a minimum of two years as a Publicist or experience in a ‘like’ role which could be adapted. You will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with key children’s publicity contacts along with writing press releases, media alerts and press kits to secure coverage for the books and the creators. To be successful in this role you will be a team player with the ability to work in a small, collaborative, fast paced environment with a proven ability to meet tight deadlines. You will also have a passion for children’s books, with preferable experience within the Book industry or similar industry. If this sounds like your dream role Apply now!

Do you want to work for Mumbrella’s Short listed Mid-Size PR Agency of the Year and PRIA’s National Boutique Agency of the Year (2021)? Do you yearn for an environment that values its staff as much as its clients? Do you love all things food, drinks, and entertainment? Are you ambitious, love mentoring junior staff members and leading accounts backed by an agency with an excellent reputation? Agent99 is a growing Sydney based PR and Communications Agency. They create award-winning work that integrates PR, social and digital that punches way above its weight! Due to massive growth in 2021 they are seeking a full-time experienced PR Senior Account Manager to lead on key accounts day to day, and support a team of upcoming PR guns, helping set priorities and mentoring to provide the utmost level of client service and results. You will report directly into the Agency Director, be responsible for and involved in new business development and pitches. To be successful in this role you will have 5+ years PR agency experience and tertiary qualifications in PR/Comms/Marketing/Journalism. Experience in corporate/B2B PR and lifestyle/consumer is also highly regarded. If you think you have the determination, personality and confidence to join the Agent99 dedicated growing team Apply now!