llluminate provides dynamic integrated communications services spanning consumer and corporate media relations, content marketing, digital and social, and issues and crisis management to clients spanning financial services and fintech, to telecommunications, agriculture and technology. They are searching for a standout PR Account Executive/Senior Account Executive with between one and three years’ experience to join their high-performing team of communications experts based in Sydney. They are looking for a team player who can bring the hustle, add value to the broader team, while being self-directed and able to operate efficiently and effectively with the support of your team. The successful applicant will join a growing, energetic and ambitious team made up of media hounds, sell-in specialists, copywriters and content and digital experts, all with a shared passion for driving exceptional results for clients and having fun doing it. If this sounds like an exciting opportunity for you, Apply now!

ETF (Encore’s exhibition arm) is a full-service conference and exhibition organiser with over 30 years’ experience in trade and consumer exhibitions, conferences, and events. They are seeking an experienced and well-versed Marketing Executive to join their Sydney based team as they enter their next phase of growth and development. The role will primarily focus on the planning, development, and delivery of marketing campaigns to support our market leading brands. You will also work closely with the Head of Marketing to ensure they are implementing marketing strategies that align with the overall business goals. In this role you will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to deliver marketing campaigns and activities within each event’s marketing schedule, timelines, targets and budgets and develop and implement content to drive engagement, event attendance and audience growth across digital channels including website, email marketing, social media. To be successful in this role you will have a minimum 4 years’ experience in marketing and communications and it’s essential you have strong digital marketing experience. If this sounds like the perfect role for you, apply now!

Walker Books Australia is an award-winning publishing house based in Sydney. For nearly thirty years, they have published outstanding children’s books for readers of all ages. They currently have an exciting opportunity for a hands-on, creative and proactive Marketing Manager to play a leadership role in their dynamic and growing Marketing and Publicity team. This busy, multi-faceted role creates and manages end-to-end campaigns to promote individual books, key brands and the Walker list and company in general; across all our audiences including the book trade, consumers, educators and others, and all platforms including print, digital and others. The Marketing Manager is responsible for relationships with key marketing partners; manages sponsorships; and has oversight of the day to day running of company websites, EDMs and social media platforms and the role also manages 2 Marketing Coordinators and a Marketing Designer. To succeed in this role you will have a passion for books and reaching young readers and families while being a hands-on all-rounder with demonstrated ability to create and brief all aspects of a campaign. If this sounds like the the role you are looking for please apply now!