We Finally Have A Formula For Answering ‘Can I Bring My Partner’ Thanks To This Genius

Everyone shut up for a second. TikTok’s agent of self-described “gay chaos”, Bran_Flakezz, has weighed in on perhaps the important issue of our time: “Can I bring my significant other”? Should all heed his teachings? Let’s discuss.

In a video titled, “The classic tale of can my boyfriend come”, Bran uses a graph to help him articulate every conceivable situation.

“If it’s okay to bring your significant other to our plans depends on two things,” he begins.

The first is the level of formality associated with the plans. The second is intimacy.

“If I ask you to do something very casual with me, just one on one, [such as] grab dinner next week, go to brunch, take a walk, and you look me in the eyes and say ‘can my boyfriend come?. you’re fucking weird for that”.

THANK YOU. FINALLY. SOMEONE SAID IT.

As Bran points out, it’s giving co-dependency at that point.

Our social sitch professor goes on to say the quiet part out loud (he’s very good at that) regarding big group casual hangs.

“It’s a reluctant yes.”

According to Bran, the only time when you can expect a surefire “hell yeah” to the question of “can I bring my significant other?” is when there’s a formal large group event.

These include (but are not limited to) weddings and big birthdays.

An overarching theme of Bran’s analysis here is to, as he puts it, “read the room”.

However for some, this is easier said than done.

Remember people, at the end of the day, your friends’ partners are rarely your actual friends. SORRY but it’s true.

If you don’t believe me, why aren’t you mates with all your mates’ exes? Exactly.

Let’s finish the article with the most incredible interaction that occurred in the comments section of the video.

no notes. 10/10.

As Bran says, “Just cos you’re dating him doesn’t mean I have to”.

That shall be all.