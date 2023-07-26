Hot Octopuss Is Slashing 40% Off Its Penis Pulser & It’s A Throbbing Good Time

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, it’s hump day, and I feel like delivering some good news (and good orgasms) in the form of Hot Octopuss’ sex toy sale. The British sexual wellness brand is slashing 40% off its best-selling penis sleeve, the Pulse Solo Essential.

Famously known as one of the first ‘guy-brators’, the Pulse Solo Essential uses PulsePlate technology to make you cum hands-free. The Pulse can be used to take your peen from flaccid to erect with minimal effort and zero stroking. However, if you do feel like giving it a little shimmy, you can always add some lube and go your hardest.

Alongside its PulsePlate technology, it also cums with a nine-speed oscillator and six different vibration modes with adjustable frequencies to stimulate the frenulum and give mind-blowing orgasms.

It’s also a great sex toy if you’re someone who struggles with erectile dysfunction since it can be used on a flaccid peen. Oh, and did we mention that it’s 100% waterproof?

Have a geeze, would ya.

Pulse Solo Essential, $149.95 (get 20% off using the code BESTSELLER40)

How good, huh?!

In order to get the discount, you’ll need to enter the unique code (BESTSELLER40) at the checkout. Now that we mention it, we don’t know how long the Hot Octopuss’ sex toy sale will last, so you better be quick

You can check out the full range here.