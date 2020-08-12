There’s nothing quite like the feeling of letting out a luxurious poo and nobody knows this fact better than dogs. Shitting wherever they like – the saying ‘it’s a dogs life’ certainly didn’t come about for no reason. To be a dog is to know no responsibility, but sadly the adoring owners of said dogs don’t get off so lightly. Vets bills and groomers fees are just a few of the realities we face, along with the glorious task of picking up dog crap three times a day.

I’ll let you in on a secret – finding a good dog poo bag is actually harder than you’d ever care to imagine. Some are too thin, some too heavily scented and others are made from materials that are even more disturbing than the contents inside the bags. Enter, How We Roll – the toilet paper legends who brought us the perfect paper to wipe our bums and dry our tears. They’re bringing their expertise to the animal world with their new range of dog poop bags – known as dogo bogo bags around town.

These bags aren’t just good for your doggo, but they’re good for you too. Not only will you look like a straight-up legend at the local dog park, but you’ll be doing the earth a solid to boot. The breakdown is simple – 15 bags in a roll, 100% compostable and biodegradable and all-round superior. They’re also lightly scented if your dog is known for dropping some absolute stinkers.

But don’t worry, How We Roll haven’t forgotten about us humans. In fact, they’ve created a range of enviro-friendly bin liners so that we too can be a friend to the earth. That’s right, they’ve taken yet another not-so-glamorous activity and made it more appealing.

If you think you’re doing your part just by chucking your flaming garbage in the bin and not on the floor, then think again. It’s 2020 people which means doing the bare minimum won’t cut it.

These fancy liners are available in 10L, 30L and 50L depending on how much rubbish the heathens in your household typically generate. They’re 100% compostable and biodegradable and 1 million % plastic free – clap clap. There’s few products left in this world that you can feel good about using but by god, this is one of them.

So the next time you’re at the dog park and a fellow dog owner simply has to know where your enviable bags are from, point them in the direction of How We Roll. And, when someone asks you if it’s possible to be even more of a top bloke, point them in the direction of your biodegradable bin liners while you’re at it. After all, who doesn’t want to feel like a champ when picking up poo and taking out the trash?

You can buy the Dogo Bogo Roll ($2.52) and Bin Liners (starting from $9.90) from How We Roll here.