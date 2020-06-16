For those after the unique combo of wiping your butt with quality loo paper and helping reforestation efforts in NSW, allow us to introduce you to How We Roll.

How We Roll – how good’s the name – is an Aussie-owned toilet paper company based in Sydney. Think sustainable, plastic-free, and tree-free alternative loo paper. It’s not all about toilet paper though, because How We Roll also stock bamboo facial tissues and 100 per cent compostable and biodegradable bin liners. You love to see it, folks.

Bamboo is considered a more sustainable alternative to regular toilet paper, by the way.

But the best part of the company is that they’ve teamed up with non-profit organisation One Tree Planted. Founded in 2014, the organisation is committed to global reforestation and really hit the ground running. In 2018, the team planted a total of 1.3 million trees around the world.

Every product sold at How We Roll equals one tree planted to help rebuild bushfire affected areas across Australia. In the month of May, How We Roll revealed it had contributed to the planting of 213 trees – including native and companion trees – in bushfire affecter regions in NSW. How good!

One Tree Planted provides a certificate for every donation, which How We Roll will share monthly so customers know they really are helping the cause.

If you love a good subscription, you can also get the rolls delivered straight to your door. You can even pause or cancel the subscription at any time, if you’re going away for a weekend or whatnot. Subscriptions also come with the guarantee that How We Roll will store at least three months of loo paper for you, so you’ll never run out.

Goodies on offer include the 100 per cent recycled 3 ply loo paper (24 rolls) or the 100 per cent bamboo 3 ply toilet paper (24 rolls).

You can suss out How We Roll online.