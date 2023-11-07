This Wedding Dress Pic Has Sent The Internet Into A Tailspin Over A ‘One In A Million’ Glitch

Every year since 2015, a new incarnation of #DressGate emerges. This time, it’s in the form of a “glitch in the matrix” experienced by writer and comedian Tessa Coates.

“I went wedding dress shopping and the fabric of reality crumbled,” she shared on social media.

“This is a real photo, not photoshopped, not a panorama, not a Live Photo.

“If you can’t see the problem, please keep looking and then you won’t be able to unsee it.”

In the pic, Tessa’s hands are posed in three different ways between the two mirrors. It looks like something out of The Conjuring.

HOW??? (Credit: Instagram / @wheatpraylove)

Her followers were equally perplexed and took to the comments section to voice their abject horror at the ungodly (yet somewhat beautiful) image.

“This is so weird I can’t stop zooming in trying to find a glitch,” one social media user commented.

Another said: “This whole thing was rollercoaster from OMG you’re engaged 🥳 to OMG you look so beautiful 😍 to OMG what is happening.”

“This is the new black/gold dress,” a third person pointed out.

“What in the Black Mirror is happening?” asked another.

She later took to her Instagram Stories to explain what happened.

To get to the bottom of it, she yeeted on down to the Apple store to ask the Apple gods how this happened.

“It’s made like an AI decision and it stitched those two photos together,” Tessa recounted of the employee’s explanation.

“And one very clever person on Twitter found the exact line on my back, it’s a tiny tiny bit that’s not completely in line and that’s where the photos are stitched together.”

She also shared a photo in her Instagram Stories circling the line where the two photos joined.

“They also said that Google Pixel – this is not a Google Pixel phone, this is an iPhone – have brought out this new technology where you take multiple photos and it chooses the best photo for you, and iPhone are Beta testing this technology.”

She added: “So if you look at the left side, that’s a complete image, if you look at the right side, that’s also a complete image.”

Tessa says the Apple employee admitted the end result was a “one in a million chance”.

Okay, riddle solved!

Have a peek at her highlights for more.

In case you slept through 2015 and have NFI what #DressGate was, allow me to refresh your memory.

An image of a dress went up on Tumblr and made everyone lose their bloody minds as folks couldn’t agree upon whether it was gold or blue.

I’m a gold truther, personally. (Credit: Tumblr)

It’s gotta be one of the most iconic internet head-fucks of all time.

I’m still waiting for the biopic to be made — I don’t know how they’ll stretch it into a whole movie but I will be there on opening night to watch.

I also can’t wait for the latest flick in The Conjuring franchise in which a writer gets possessed by demons while wedding dress shopping.