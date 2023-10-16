A Woman Has Gone Viral For Smashing Down 48 Oysters During A Date & I’m Honestly Obsessed

A TikToker who managed to slurp down 48 oysters during a date is literally my spirit animal, and you can’t tell me otherwise.

A TikToker known as Equana (@equanaaa) has gone hyperviral after she documented a date where she consumed 48 oysters, roast potatoes and crab cakes at Fontaines Oyster Bar in Atlanta. And if you’re curious about the bill, it added up to USD$200, including tip.

In the video, which now has more than five million views, the Atlanta-based woman can be heard slurping down every single oyster.

“When the fourth [plate of oysters] came out he was looking at me like I was crazy. I didn’t give a fuck,” the TikToker said as she continued to season the delicacy with lemon and Tobasco.

“I’m like, ‘baby, you invited me out. Imma eat.’”

At the end of the video, Equana revealed that her date left to go to the bathroom and never came out, leaving her with the bill. She also shared that he only had one drink, which seemed to be a glass of white wine.

The viral TikTok ends with a screenshot of a text conversation between her and her date, with the TikToker calling out the man for running out on the tab.

“I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food,” he replied.

“I can cashapp (bank transfer) the total for the drinks.”

Since uploading the video, Equana has seen a mixed bag of reactions, with most folks praising the man for leaving the date.

“Im [sic] happy he left tbh cuz [sic] sitting across from you prolly was an awful sight,” one person wrote.

“Idk what’s worse, the 48 oysters as an APPETIZER or the insane slurping and smacking,” another TikToker commented.

“Would of left at the 2nd slurp,” wrote a third.

One content creator attempted to break her record of 48 oysters in one sitting. Honestly, if I had the money, I reckon I could do more than 48.

“This is nothing new for us,” Flanagan told the publication.

“It was just quite funny.

“I will say, it had been a minute since I had a single female eat that many.

“But then, you know, she was eating crackers and things like that. But yeah, she put it away. It’s pretty impressive.”

Flanagan also shut down any claims that the video was a cheeky advertisement, saying, “it’s just Atlanta. You can’t make it up.”

Although the TikToker is getting dragged for slurping, another user was giving her shit for tipping only $11, however, she debunked the rumour in a second video that showed her leaving a tip on both cash and card.

In my opinion, I don’t understand why she’s getting brutally dragged. At the end of the day, the man was apparently the one who was “talking to himself” in her DMs.

The only thing that I can see as shitty behaviour is her expecting him to pay for all those plates, but she paid for all of it because he ran away. I can also note that it was also shitty that she recorded herself eating for the whole date, but girly was just having some fun making content!

I wish this absolute queen all the oysters in the world. Loved that she enjoyed a little treat for herself.