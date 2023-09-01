An Aussie Influencer’s Post-Romp Confession Has Divided The Internet & TBH I’m Kinda On Her Side

Aussie fitness influencer Laura Henshaw has divided the internet with her sexual confession, and to be honest, I agree with her controversial after-romp ritual.

Here on PEDESTRIAN.TV, we love stories about sex and dating. It’s just so interesting to see giant lists of icks, terrible dating stories and, of course, opinions on sex and dating that cause huge discussions.

Recently, Laura has kicked up a ‘yuge discussion via a sex confession she made on a recent episode of her Keep It Clean Podcast.

In a now-viral TikTok of the confession, Laura told her co-host, author Steph Claire Smith, that she doesn’t shower after rooting her husband, Dalton Graham.

Laura was left stunned when Steph said she didn’t agree with her post-rooting routine. She then asked her co-host why.

“The mess. You might be sweaty,” Steph replied.

Laura interjected, saying, “So, you just wipe it off with a tissue.”

This prompted a hilarious reaction from Steph, who was visibly shocked at the tissue suggestion.

(Image source: TikTok / @Laura.henshaw) (Image source: TikTok / @Laura.henshaw)

Laura then asked Steph what the process is like when they go off to shower, which she doesn’t recall. But they agree that after rooting, both couples talked about how “they’ve still got it” after being married.

Since posting the little snippet onto TikTok, many folks have come forward with their two cents on whether or not to shower before or after doing the deed.

“She had better stay away from blacklights then,” one user wrote.

“If it’s not particularly messy or sweaty, I’m not showering if I don’t have to,” a second wrote.

“I’m with Laura, quick wipe & all good. although don’t forget to pee,” wrote a third.

READ MORE NSW Premier Chris Minns Stuns Kyle Sandilands After Revealing His Bathing Habits On Radio

I’m not going to lie, I’m definitely on both sides of the fence here.

If the sex is fucking mind-blowing, showering is definitely something that’s the last thing on my mind. Usually, it’s time to cuddle and nap.

But on some occasions, when it is time to shower, we do it together and then knock out.

I also think that if I were to get up and go shower immediately, it would ruin the lovey-dovey vibes of post-romping. And to make it clear, I’m definitely speaking from a point of relationship sex and from a hot hookup. I think if it was one of those, then yeah, I would immediately shower.

Also, I’m a huge advocate for showering before rooting.

Honestly, it feels like the topic of bathing has been such a huge deal-breaker this year.

Now, time for the real internet divider: Do you shower in the morning or at night?