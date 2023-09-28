A Couple On TikTok Was Dragged For What They Dished Up To Guests On Their Wedding Day

A pair of newlyweds who decided to share their nuptials on TikTok have been brutally trolled for their post-wedding feed, and to be honest, if I had been invited, I would’ve demolished the whole spread ~respectfully~.

Thomas Billaudeau and his new wife, Ophélié, recently got married and decided to put a twist on the traditional reception dinner.

According to a TikTok, posted by the French groom, the Billaudeau’s opted for a McDonald’s feast for their guests.

In the video, which has garnered more than 2.5 million views, the couple seemingly asked the crowd to turn around. The camera then pans to the back of the room to reveal a man carrying a shit ton of McDonald’s bags.

And honestly, the reactions to the McDelivery were McAdorable.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, McDonald’s prepared more than 300 juicy burgers in a “very short time”.

When asked why they decided to opt out for a cheeky sanga and chippy wedding dinner, Ophélié said it was because she was “complicated” when it came to booking a caterer for the nuptials.

“We looked at the prices of certain caterers, but I am complicated when it comes to food. I was afraid of paying dearly for not liking it. So, even if it means paying, you might as well have fun,” the bride said, translated from French to English as per the publication.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Thomas spilled all the deets on the Macca’s dinner and shared what was on their delish Wedding menu.

“We had the idea because we are big fans of McDonald’s and jokingly said when we were younger that we would have McDonald’s at our wedding,” he said.

“Eventually, we decided to go for it. People who know us weren’t surprised.

“We only served McDonald’s food, including all the burgers from the menu. We didn’t serve fries or potatoes to avoid them getting cold and soggy.”

Although I would consider that a top feed — even though I’m more of a Hungry Jacks girlie — some people had a bone to pick with the couple’s choice.

“For the meal I give it a rating of two, for the atmosphere, I give it a three,” one TikToker commented.

“I would have been embarrassed in their place,” a second person wrote.

“Cheap ass! I would take my gift back immediately!” wrote a third.

Thankfully, as the video continues to gain more traction, the pair have been receiving some backup from other users who have praised them for their originality and uniqueness.

I wish Thomas and Ophélié a McHappy life jam-packed with McLovin’.