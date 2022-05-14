Aussie couple Daniel Assetta and Tobias Madden managed to score a rare Jennifer Lopez Instagram share for a TikTok vid of them performing ‘Let’s Get Loud’ at their wedding. It has truly set the bar for wedding dances.

The couple got married in 2019 but reshared their wedding video on TikTok on May 11. I am now expecting every wedding I go to to achieve this level of drama.

Fuck swaying awkwardly to a crap Ed Sheeran song. I want moves, I want drama, I want full choreography damnit. I don’t care if you’re a theatre kid or not!

The video currently has 4.6 million views and let me tell you, they are all deserved. Plus, the absolute power move to do that level of energetic dancing in a suit? I hope these kings had some clinical strength deodorant on hand because I would certainly need it.

According to the Daily Mail, Assetta is currently starring in the Melbourne production of Hamilton and Madden is an author. The couple met when they appeared in a production of Cats together, which is truly couple goals.

Now they’ve received the official Jennifer Lopez seal of approval, which is all anyone can ask for really.

She shared the TikTok video on her Instagram with a lovely little “congrats” message. Thanks queen. Maybe she can recreate this during her impending nuptials to Ben Affleck?

Daniel Assetta also made a follow up TikTok about JLo’s post.

“When you wake up scrolling Instagram to realise the queen herself, Jennifer Lopez has shared your wedding dance!” he captioned it.

Honestly, the dance is so just good. It’s what this couple deserves! And now I’m anticipating full, choreographed dance routines at all future weddings.