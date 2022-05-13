Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McLelland (aka Sophia Grace & Rosie) recreated their iconic performance of ‘Super Bass’ by Nicki Minaj 11 years after the OG video. Truly the end of an era.

Back in ye olde days of 2011, eight-year-old Sophie Grace and five-year-old Rosie went viral for a YouTube video of them performing ‘Super Bass’ in matching pink princess dresses and tutus.

It’s truly had the internet in a chokehold ever since.

I will simply never reach the impeccable vibe level Sophia Grace had in her performance. It’s what I try to aspire for every time I do karaoke and then, of course, fail miserably.

The singing duo then appeared on The Ellen Show where Ellen DeGeneres brought out Ms Nicki Minaj herself. Feast your eyes on this inimitable piece of internet history.

Since it was posted on the official Ellen Show YouTube 11 years ago, it’s had over 146,000,000 views and 910,000 likes.

We’re talking “Charlie Bit My Finger” levels of YouTube nostalgia here.

The duo — who are now 19 and 15 — returned to the hallowed halls of The Ellen Show to perform ‘Super Bass’ one final time.

ICYMI, this is the last season of The Ellen Show. There were also a load of allegations it was a toxic workplace.

So if you’re going out, why not go out with a call back to one of the show’s most iconic moments?

On the show, Sophia Grace and Rosie recreated the rap. They also spilled some tea on the OG video.

Apparently, before they filmed it Rosie was actually dressed as the Virgin Mary before her Mum made her get changed.

Honestly I think that’s the only thing which could’ve made the vid more iconic.

According to Rosie, her favourite moment after going viral was getting a lil peck on the cheek from Justin Bieber at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Obviously at the time I was like ‘ew, a boy, he’s kissing me on the cheek’. And now I’m like ‘oh my God, I’d definitely let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again’,” she said.

Sophia Grace highlighted meeting Drake on the Grammy red carpet. She also reminisced on meeting Nicki Minaj during Ellen.

“The most core memory is obviously when Nicki Minaj came out. Them doors over there, when they opened, I literally looked in every single direction but the one she was coming out of,” Sophia Grace said.

“When I finally saw her it was chaos.”

They’re also both pursuing careers in music. Good for them! Go off queens.

I have never felt as old as I do now seeing Sophia Grace and Rosie on Ellen https://t.co/YzBChjfpeB — Barry O'Rourke (@orourke28) May 12, 2022

sophia grace and rosie going back on ellen is the best thing to happen to me pic.twitter.com/DzQMGJskq0 — vanessa (@nessaamartinezz) May 13, 2022

watching ellen and they’re having sophia grace and rosie on again all grown up and let me just cry — lydia (@ghoulbum) May 12, 2022

There you have it: your absolute nostalgia trip of the day. Next we’ll be seeing a live action “Potter Puppet Pals”.