Shapes are Australia’s greatest innovation and our finest snack food. I would eat them for ever meal if I could, and when I die, I would like for my body to be placed in a boat made of Nacho Cheese boxes, sprinkled ceremonially with crumbs and then set on fire.

Anyway, now that’s out of the way, please go ahead and check out this absolutely A+ tribute to Shapes, set to an immaculate parody of the viral hit ‘Shoes’. RMIT Fashion Design Honours grad @sez_brez posted it to Instagram earlier today, and it’s tastier than Chicken Crimpy dust.

This work of art combines music, snack food and fashion in a way that profoundly changes the game. Go ahead and give it a watch below:

As if this video wasn’t good enough, you can also win some of the custom couture featured in it. @Sez_brez explains in the caption of the post:

***If you’d like your own Shapes mask, share this vid and let us know if you’d like ???????????? or ℕ???????????????? ℂ???????????????????? ! Tag @sez_brez & @jarrodbrez so we see your entry and winners must be following both! Winners randomly picked Tuesday 5pm.

Get on it. Lets get some Shapes.

