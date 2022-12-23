Samuel L. Jackson has turned heads this week by going on a porn-liking spree via his main Twitter account. Just in case you don’t use Twitter, likes are very, very public.

Twitter was set ablaze after Samuel L. Jackson, who recently turned 74 years old, started showing his appreciation for people being ploughed by massive dicks. He’s just like me after all.

Anyone who tapped on the “likes” section of Jackson’s Twitter profile would have been met with a rude surprise indeed. Worse yet, sometimes Twitter will put posts in YOUR feed if someone you follow liked them.

I’m not sure if fans of Snakes On A Plane were ready to see so many motherfucking snakes.

me logging on to see Samuel L Jackson likes pic.twitter.com/qnl406wwmA — ً ً (@yuckycrib) December 21, 2022

What the hell is going on in Samuel L. Jackson's likes? — 🐐™ 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈(Christmas Goat!) (@216_TheOne) December 21, 2022

If you’re really curious to see what Samuel L. Jackson liked on Twitter, just imagine some stereotypical pound-town action and you’ve basically seen it all.

Jackson has gone and unliked all of the horny videos, so you won’t be able to see them through his profile anymore.

Some folks on Twitter managed to screengrab all of the vids he liked, but again, it’s just porn. Let the man like what he likes, get his rocks off and live in peace.

Yall had me thinking Samuel L Jackson died, turns out he was just caught liking porn. Let that man be a horny old man in peace! — WAKANDA PUNK @ BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER (@indiedynamo) December 21, 2022

Samuel Jackson finding out his likes are public pic.twitter.com/sowAxsNnIj — Adrian10 (@Adrian_R10) December 22, 2022

The part that makes this saddest is that it’s literally Samuel L Jackson’s birthday week.

you guys suck for bullying samuel l jackson into unliking porn tweets ON HIS BIRTHDAY — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) December 22, 2022

My man is literally a Sagittarius, we can’t blame him for making a silly, goofy public gaffe — it’s an inherent trait, an unchangeable feature of his character. I don’t care if Sagittarius season is over now, the man doesn’t deserve to be dragged for his (very normal) taste in pornography.

Of course, it becomes a problem when people who don’t want to see men stroking their massive dicks on their Twitter page start getting those kinds of videos simply because they follow Mr Jackson. But hey, he fixed the issue quicksmart once he became aware of it, so everyone wins here.

After all this drama I think it’s time we all checked our VERY PUBLIC Twitter likes to make sure nothing incriminating is hiding in there.

I cannot be seen liking 9″ dicks on my very professional public account. Instead, I’ll write about them in articles and headlines.