There is it: Elon Musk has said he will step down as Twitter CEO as soon as a replacement is found.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Musk made the announcement two days after he posted a poll to Twitter asking users whether he should step down.

“I will abide by the results of this poll,” the wrote.

The poll is now closed but 17 million people responded and 57 per cent voted for him to gtfo.

Sources also reportedly said earlier on Wednesday Musk was actively looking for a replacement CEO.

So will he? Won’t he? Honestly just waiting for the Fyre-style doco on this shitshow.

Musk bought Twitter in October for $44 billion USD and has previously said his position as CEO would be temporary. But on Sunday he tweeted “there is no successor”. The man loves the drama.

Twitter also laid off about 3,700 employees last month to cut operating costs, and 100 former Twitter employees since launched legal action against the company.

Several pending class action lawsuits claim Twitter fired employees without severance or without the required 60 days’ notice and disproportionately laid off women.

Three complaints against Twitter have also been filed with a US labour board. They claim workers were fired for criticising the company and after some attempted to organise a strike.

Twitter has denied all claims.

More to come, no doubt.