Fetch the tissues and hold your pets extra tight because Noodle, the precious pug who captivated the internet by predicting whether it would be a “Bones Day” or a “No Bones Day”, has sadly passed away aged 14.

I’m not sure if it’s the deeply sad news or the fact I have COVID-19 and haven’t had human contact in six days, but I am weeping openly.

Noodle’s owner Jonathan Graziano announced the tragic news in a video shared to Instagram.

“Hi everyone, I’m so sorry … I’m so sorry to have to share this but Noodle passed yesterday,” he said in the emotional vid.

“He was at home, he was in my arms and this is incredibly sad. It’s incredibly difficult. It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive.

Rest well noodle, this is indeed a no bones day 😔#noodlethepug #nobonesday pic.twitter.com/rNSAmF2K4b — JT Madison (@SaltyEgghead) December 3, 2022

“And although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know — and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness.

“He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can. And he made millions of people happy. What a run.

“Thank you for loving him. Thank you for embracing us. And give your dog a cheeseball tonight — but it has to be the fake stuff.”

The sweet little man became an internet sensation in 2021 when Graziano began filming him when he woke up in the morning to see if he’d get out of bed.

If Noodle trotted out of bed, it was a Bones Day. But if the precious prince flopped back down, it was deemed a No Bones Day.

The bone factor determined whether the day’s vibes would be delicious (Bones Day) or dreadful (No Bones Day).

I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say today will now and forever be a No Bones Day.

The positivity and happiness Noodle brought people was immense, and the beautiful bond he shared with his owner was so, so heartwarming.

I hope Noodle is running around in doggy heaven enjoying lots of cheeseballs. Rest in peace, gorgeous boy.