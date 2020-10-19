PEDESTRIAN.TV have teamed with DoorDash to help bring you a top feed from the Night Noodle Markets.

Due to COVID, Sydney’s iconic Night Noodle Market won’t be running in-person this year. But that doesn’t mean it’s cancelled. In fact, you can get all of those mouth-watering meals delivered straight to your front door.

The Night Noodle Market has teamed up with DoorDash, to help bring you some smashing signature dishes from eight Noodle Market stalls to you.

To make things even sweeter, if you order any of the Noodle Market dishes you’ll pay $0 for delivery. Plus, you can also get a juicy 20% off if you use the promo code 20OCTAU.

If you need a little extra convincing, I’ve ranked the six meals I’m dying to eat ASAP.

6. Korean Cauliflower

Where To Get It: Bao Brothers

Korean fried chicken has become a staple of recent Night Noodle Markets, so it’s always refreshing to see that cooking style applied to other foods.

Take Bao Brothers’ Korean Cauliflower, for example. They pickle it, glaze it, fry it and then cover it with a liberal sprinkling of sesame seeds. It’s a vegetable so it’s good for you, right?

5. Traditional Yakisoba

Where To Get It: Teppanyaki Noodles

There’s a lot of exciting and unique dishes available at the Night Noodle Market, but sometimes you can’t go past a classic.

Teppanyaki Noodles’ Traditional Yakisoba has some fried egg noodles, chicken and calamari, with pickled ginger and bonito flakes on top. You just know a dish like that has some great mouthfeel going on.

4. Wagyu Beef Don

Where To Get It: Toastie Smith

As far as meals go, you can’t really go past a toastie. They’ve always been a GOAT option. So when you tell me that Toastie Smith are slinging some Japanese-inspired toasties, well, I’ve just got to have one. Simmered wagyu beef and roasted sesame slaw beats out my usual ham and cheese any day.

I need to hear that good toastie crunch.

3. Leche Flan Donut

Where To Get It: Donut Papi

You know how every now and then you come across a piece of food that instantly turns your mouth into Niagara Falls? That’s how I felt when I first saw this. A Filipino creme caramel slice shoved between two sugary donut buns? Bring me my mouth towel, please.

2. Tupac Chickur & Notorious PIG

Where To Get It: Bao Brothers

One of my biggest flaws is that I always stress out when it comes to ordering food. What if I don’t order the best thing on the menu and have to eat a big plate of regret? If you’re also a panic orderer, this meal is the perfect remedy. You can’t go wrong with a really good bao, and with this meal you get a fried chicken bao with chilli mayo and a pork belly bao with hoisin sauce.

1. KFC Puffle

Where To Get It: Puffle

I’m not going to lie, I had no idea what a “puffle” was until writing this. But now I know two things: they’re Asian egg waffles that look like edible bubble-wrap, and I will not rest until I consume one.

Throw in some Korean fried chicken with sweet ‘n’ spicy sauce, and you’ve got a finger lickin’ good meal.