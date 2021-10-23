If you’ve been on TikTok in the last few weeks, you’ve probably seen someone reference “Bones Day” or “No Bones Day”.

what the fuck is a no bones day I do not understand — chestin the bestin (@chetsetradio) October 19, 2021

It’s TikTok’s bizarre new daily horoscope trend that people are using to justify skipping school or work, going on a big bender or simply wearing comfy clothes and having a night in.

But, what exactly is it, where did it come from and why has it upset people from the disabled and chronically ill community?

What TF is a Bones Day and No Bones Day?

Jonathan Graziano is a 30-year-old social media manager from New York who every day, records his 13-year-old pug Noodle when he wakes up to see if he’ll get out of bed in the morning. Whether he does or not supposedly determines the mood of the day.

If Noodle can get out of bed and stand up, it’s a Bones Day. On a Bones Day, you should have the energy to chase after your goals and complete tasks you’ve been putting off. It’s also a day to celebrate and treat yourself financially.

“It’s a Bones Day, you know what that means,” Graziano gleefully said in a video posted on October 8th.

“Treat yourself today. Buy that guac, buy that jet ski, buy insurance for that jet ski, buy a place to store that jet ski. Treat yourself today!”

It is a bones day! Spread bones day vibes today. #bonesday — Does Noodle Have Bones (@NoodlesBonesDay) October 20, 2021

If Noodle can’t stand up, it’s a No Bones Day. On a No Bones Day, you, like Noodle, have “no bones” in your body to function. On these days, Graziano basically gives you permission to put off tasks, wear comfy clothes, call in sick, and practice some self-care.

“Today we reclaim the No Bones Day as a day for kindness and self-care, and just listening to what you need,” he said in a video about the mood for October 21.

“Wear some pants today, no hard pants on a No Bones Day, do the sheet mask, say no to plans.”

No bones today. Let your boss know. — Does Noodle Have Bones (@NoodlesBonesDay) October 19, 2021

It's a no bones day pic.twitter.com/iDGdxUqunI — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrec) October 21, 2021

In a conversation with The New York Times, Graziano clarified that No Bones Days are by no means “bad days”. Rather, they’re ones where you’re worn out and tired and just need to be kind to yourself.

After living through this pandemic, you can see why this silly little trend has gained traction. I mean, when so few things in our life make sense and we’ve had such little control of our lives in the last 18 months, I can almost understand why people would put their fate and decision-making into the paws of an old pug.

While other astrology is more complicated and nuanced, the idea of Noodle’s philosophy is simple: either today will be a day you can handle or it’ll be a day you can’t.

It at least makes more sense than Mormons soaking and jump humping on TikTok.

Do people actually think this pug can predict the day’s mood?

While it sounds banal, it appears that people see some truth in Bones and No Bones Day. I mean, one video manifesting the mood for Monday, October 18, was viewed by nearly 12 million. His TikTok videos have a total of 240m views and the comments section on each clip is full of people claiming that the manifestations work.

“Welp I assumed it was gonna be a No Bones Day and skipped my morning class oops,” said one comment on October 18.

Another, from a video confirming October 8th was a Bones Day, read: “Today’s the day. I promised myself that I would quit my job the same day that Noodle has bones. Noodle has bones today.”

In response, Graziano said in all caps, “ DO ITTTTT”.

It’s also all over TikTok. Here are just a few videos on the platform about it.

This week, the TikToker was sent an email where a teacher literally decided to extend the due date for an at-home exam simply because someone reminded him that “today is No Bones Day and that it would be inauspicious to turn in exams on this date”.

Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards used the fact it was a Bones Day on October 21st to encourage his community to get vaccinated. That same day, the Twitter account for The University of Missouri shared a photo of a rainbow on campus and wrote, “Feeling like a #BonesDay”.

Needless to say, people can’t get enough of Noodle and his bones.

Here’s the thing tho: this new trend is rooted in ideas associated with the disability and neurodivergent community

While millions of people have begun to base the entirety of their day on whether Noodle “has bones” or not, people from the disability and chronically ill community have pointed out that appears to be a simplified version of the spoon theory but for abled bodies.

Coined by Christine Miserandino, the spoon theory refers to the idea that energy can be quantified as spoons and that people living with chronic disease or a disability only have a handful of spoons each day.

Every task they do, from having a shower to working, uses up a set amount of spoons. When someone has used up all their spoons, they’re out of energy and can’t do anything else.

It’s a really great analogy to explain what it’s like living with a disability or chronic illness, and it’s something that some in that community say the Bones Day and No Bones day trend is clearly appropriating.

“If you’re able-bodied and you’re following the Bones, No Bones [trend], I beg you to translate this to the spoon theory for chronically ill folks,” said neurodivergent and disabled Twitter user QueerlyBee.

“We very literally wake up with bones or no bones and don’t have a choice to work through a no bones day.”

if you're able bodied and you're following the bones, no bones. I beg you to learn to translate this to spoon theory for chronically ill folks. we very literally wake up with bones or no bones and don't have a choice to work through a no bones day ???? — bee ☁️???? they/them (@QueerlyBee) October 19, 2021

The fact that people online can rapidly accept "bones/no bones" as a framework for understanding the energy of the day without further explanation really reinforces that society empathizes with animals more than disabled + neurodivergent folks. ???? — Bursto' Spooks (@burst0fhope) October 20, 2021

So, let me get this straight: Non-disabled people can understand and relate to “No Bones Day” because dog, but haven’t been able to comprehend “low on spoons” for the past several years…? Oof. — Karli Drew ♿️ (@KarLeia) October 20, 2021

Whether it’s a Bones Day or a No Bones Day, remember to listen to your body and do what feels good for you.