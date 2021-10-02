Do you know what “soaking” and “jump humping” means? Yeah, neither did I until today and full offence but mormon teenagers are really doing the most to get into heaven.

The terms have been popping up all over TikTok, and it’s very hard to take seriously. Apparently, “soaking” is penetrative sex without the movement. So basically, a mormon guy puts his penis in his mormon girlfriend and just lets it sit in there (??) soaking (???). Supposedly this doesn’t count as sex in the eyes of god, which means that neither party is technically committing a ‘sin’.

Even worse, there’s another term being referred to on the Tok and that’s “jump humping”. This is when a third-party starts jumping on the bed while the mormons get it on (I mean soak) underneath the sheets. The motion of the bed going up and down mimics ‘real sex’ without making them naughty little mormons. It sounds insane, but it really is something that some teenagers/young adults do in order to bypass the strict rules of their religion.

Sci-fi author V.G Anderson and former Mormon told the New York Post that the virality of the term has worried the Mormon community. They are concerned that soaking is being used as a manipulation tactic against girls in college terms, who if caught, will be deemed unworthy of marriage.

“All the parents of teens and young adults I know are chalking it up to a dangerous form of misinformation being used to manipulate naive girls in college dorms,” Anderson said.

She continued: “Even more troubling is that ‘forgiveness’ for having participated in ‘soaking’ or ‘jump-humping’ will likely come easier to the young men than the young women who will still be viewed as ‘unclean,’ making them less worthy of marriage.”

While it’s hilarious that some people would believe an all-seeing god wouldn’t be able see mormons soaking, it’s pretty concerning that they have to think of this to begin with.

Let the horny mormons fuck, I say.