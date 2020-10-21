#KochiesNipples started trending on Twitter on Wednesday night and I simply cannot stress to you enough just how much I wish it didn’t.

If you’ve woken up confused as hell as to why David ‘Kochie’ Koch‘s nipples are such a hot commodity on Twitter, let me explain.

The Aussie comedy legends at The Chaser kicked off the trend after an otherwise quiet night in Australian media. Yes, quiet. No #libspill, no crazy The Bachelor moments, just radio silence, basically.

“News cycle is boring so tonight’s mission is to see if we can get #KochiesNipples trending just to confuse the hell out of the guy,” they tweeted.

News cycle is boring so tonight's mission is to see if we can get #KochiesNipples trending just to confuse the hell out of the guy — The Chaser (@chaser) October 21, 2020

And, as you’d expect, they did it. They really bloody did it. The crazy sons of bitches really did it.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/qMY1WPOqoZ — The Chaser (@chaser) October 21, 2020

Honestly, the replies made me think about the breakfast TV host way more than I would’ve liked to at 6.30am on a Thursday morning. I’m just gonna come right out and say it: y’all are THIRSTY.

This is how I squeeze them. #KochiesNipples pic.twitter.com/NbTy3vORPW — Looking for the Trickle (@GaryDangerwood) October 21, 2020

No seriously, this is too much thirst. Do you need some water?

When the day has finally arrived and #KochiesNipples are trending. pic.twitter.com/ctc4EIZ6sj — Barely Manly (@anezkko) October 21, 2020

It really makes you think, doesn’t it? Where *does* the Cash Cow get his milk?

Is it true that the Cash Cow feeds directly from #KochiesNipples? pic.twitter.com/xAxo5Uyc5w — Mike (@Slim_Ekim) October 21, 2020

This is all of us waking up right now.

Waking up to the latest trends #KochiesNipples pic.twitter.com/cGhzrrYGNw — Luke Seal (@lukeseal84) October 21, 2020

Aaaaand this is Australian media.

To quote our lord and saviour Jimmy Barnes, “how could I not believe [in Kochie’s nipples], when Ita tells me to?”

How many does he have? We ask Ita Buttrose and our panel of experts after the break #kochiesnipples — Gavin Jones (@notsoyoungnow) October 21, 2020

It is simply too early to think about Kochie’s nipples.

Well thanks for that assault on the eyeballs before bed! ???? ????#KochiesNipples have a time and a place, and it’s never and nowhere. ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mllP9nsG26 — Ben O’Connor ???? (@benoco) October 21, 2020

Honestly, if Sunrise doesn’t at least mention it this morning, I will walk down to Channel 7 and sue them for emotional damages.

Anyway, that’s enough internet for one day. If you need your daily news updates, you’re going to have to watch Sunrise because I’m going to be too busy thinking about Kochie’s nipples to get any work done for the rest of the day.