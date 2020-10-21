#KochiesNipples started trending on Twitter on Wednesday night and I simply cannot stress to you enough just how much I wish it didn’t.

If you’ve woken up confused as hell as to why David ‘Kochie’ Koch‘s nipples are such a hot commodity on Twitter, let me explain.

The Aussie comedy legends at The Chaser kicked off the trend after an otherwise quiet night in Australian media. Yes, quiet. No #libspill, no crazy The Bachelor moments, just radio silence, basically.

News cycle is boring so tonight’s mission is to see if we can get #KochiesNipples trending just to confuse the hell out of the guy,” they tweeted.

And, as you’d expect, they did it. They really bloody did it. The crazy sons of bitches really did it.

Honestly, the replies made me think about the breakfast TV host way more than I would’ve liked to at 6.30am on a Thursday morning. I’m just gonna come right out and say it: y’all are THIRSTY.

No seriously, this is too much thirst. Do you need some water?

It really makes you think, doesn’t it? Where *does* the Cash Cow get his milk?

This is all of us waking up right now.

Aaaaand this is Australian media.

To quote our lord and saviour Jimmy Barnes, “how could I not believe [in Kochie’s nipples], when Ita tells me to?”

It is simply too early to think about Kochie’s nipples.

Honestly, if Sunrise doesn’t at least mention it this morning, I will walk down to Channel 7 and sue them for emotional damages.

Anyway, that’s enough internet for one day. If you need your daily news updates, you’re going to have to watch Sunrise because I’m going to be too busy thinking about Kochie’s nipples to get any work done for the rest of the day.