In an incredibly wholesome thread, an Aussie Twitter user has shared the gorgeous tale of a ring which refuses to get lost.

Jenny Frecklington-Jones AKA @JonesHowdareyou on Twitter told the story of a ring she was given as a 14-year-old which has haunted her life ever since.

The ring in question is a nine carat gold “friendship ring” with quarter moons and stars engraved on it. Honestly, this sounds like a very nice ring and I would quite frankly like one for myself.

It was given to Jenny by a boy because they were “going steady”. When the pair broke up, Jenny (very respectfully, IMO) handed back the ring.

“The boy was a very good cricket fast bowler. He bowled that ring down the road hard as he could in anger and last I saw it — a glint of gold flew off into the horse paddock way down the street,” Jenny wrote.

It’s classic 14-year-old boy energy to absolutely yeet away a ring after a breakup. But twenty years later, Jenny ran into the boy’s sister, who said his whole family had “crawled around [the] paddock for hours the next day” until the ring was retrieved.

Ah, the highs and lows of young love. The sister then gave the ring back to Jenny, and it duly became a sort of talisman.

“I decided this ring was always going to come back to me no matter what,” Jenny said.

“I started lending it to people who didn’t like to fly but were travelling long distance by plane … it always comes back to me safely I’d say.

“And it kept coming back.”

Jenny gave it to a pal called Bob who wore the ring on a flight from Brisbane to Perth.

But when Bob eventually sent the ring back, it did not go well.

According to Jenny, in the mailbox there was an empty paper envelope with a ring-sized hole and a load of cut marks made by the half moon.

“‘Well. There you go’, I thought. ‘It’s never coming back again. It’s gorn’,” Jenny explained.

“I couldn’t think why Bob had not used a padded bag but … some men, hey?”

An incredibly valid point there, honestly. Always, ALWAYS use the padded envelope.

Jenny then decided to try contacting Australia Post, but didn’t think the ring would be found.

But in a twist of luck — or fate, or maybe serious detective work by Australia Post — it was found in Adelaide at the bottom of a sorting machine.

I for one absolutely adore this story for both the concept of a magical ring and the fact it’s been put to such wholesome use as a travelling talisman. It’s also good to know Australia Post can absolutely come through in a clutch, given my ever-present fears of losing online shopping packages.

Plus I’ve read enough fantasy fiction to know this ring is 100 per cent destined to end up on a magical quest. Calling it now.