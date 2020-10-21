Over the course of two years, Australia Post has apparently spent over $700K on pot plants and indoor plant buddies to spruce up their office spaces. Now I’m no Onceler, but something about that feels like too many plants.

The information about Australia Posts green-friendly spending arrives after a request from Shadow Assistant Minister for Government Accountability, Kimberley Kitching.

The best part about this brand new discovery is that it comes with an entire breakdown of their exact spending on plants to the dollar, which if you count 2020’s current trajectory, makes a total of over $800K over two and a half years. Oh to be surrounded by that many plants. A dream.

So, here are the exact numbers that you came here for.

In the 2018/2019 financial year, Australia Post spend exactly $382,604 on pot plants and greenery.

In the 2019/2020 financial year, they spent $378,240. In total, this makes $760,844 across two years.

Currently, in 2020, they have spent $64,118, which brings the total spending to $824,962 across three years, and the spending hasn’t stopped.

The plants have been supplied to over 25 offices across Australia from Frenchams indoor plants service, which according to my quick maths means that roughly $28,000 was spent on sprucing up each office.

This won’t come as a surprise to anyone who is aware of Australia Post Chief Executive Christine Holgate and her penchant for money. As the highest-paid civil servant in the country, it was revealed earlier this year that she made a total of $2.5 million across a single year.

Earlier this month, reports revealed that she was spending the corporate credit card on entertainment and gifts, so of course she’s going to get a few plants along the way.

In response to the spending, a spokeswoman for Australia Post said that the company was aiming for a “five star Green Star rating” across their buildings. I too have played Animal Crossing so I know how hard it is to get the perfect amount of greenery to please the powers that be.

“As part of this rating tool, a ratio of indoor plants is required to achieve Green Star credits, due to indoor plants’

role in indoor environment quality in absorbing CO2 and emitting oxygen,” she said.

Even still, that’s a LOTTA plants guys.