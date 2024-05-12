Gypsy Rose Blanchard Sends Internet Into A Tizzy After Not Knowing Meaning Of ‘Slay’ & ‘Mother’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s internet antics have sent folks into a tizzy. Most recently, the microceleb had netizens howling after she said she didn’t know what “slay” and “mother” meant when she came out of prison. Definitely a touchy thing to say considering you know… that’s the reason why she went to prison, I guess?

As a zillienial, I feel safe enough to say that some of our slang is quite — as Kath Day Knight would put it — noice, different, unusual. And it’s even got to that point where Gen-Zers poke fun at other generations for not understanding the language.

However, one person who’s received some kind of mercy is definitely Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who’s somehow become an internet celebrity following her release from prison.

In a recent video shared by makeup artist Alexis Oakley, the 32-year-old revealed that she didn’t understand why people say “slay” and “mother” on social media.

“What was the biggest culture shock for you?” Alexis asked Gypsy.

“Gen Z has a whole language. I didn’t know what ‘slay’ or ‘mother’ — anything. I feel like I’m [stuck in] a time capsule back in 2014,” Gypsy responded.

Of course, with Gypsy literally saying “slay” and “mother” in the same sentence, punters went feral with their own jokes in the comment section and on X (formerly Twitter).

“She literally slayed her mother,” one user wrote.

“Slay, mother. But literal,” another TikToker commented.

“Not slay and mother being the first words to stick out to her,” a third wrote.

Me and her mom rn… pic.twitter.com/4O0vdwAzQ0 — SBG (@Agent_SBG) May 10, 2024

NOTHING could’ve prepared me for that 💀💀💀 — ً (@tylerduran21) May 10, 2024

You see, the whole reason why this struck a chord with netizens who’ve been watching her rise to fame, is because “slay mother” is literally what sent her to prison for eight years.

For folks who are not familiar with her case, Gypsy Rose Blanchard for the role she played in the murder of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The reason why Gypsy’s case gained a lot of worldwide attention was that during the investigation into the murder, it was discovered that Gypsy was a victim of abuse via her mother’s Munchausen by proxy.

Gypsy’s story is so popular that there are multiple true crime podcasts, documentaries and even a drama series — titled The Act — which are about her story.

This isn’t the first time Gypsy went viral for saying something wild on the internet.

Earlier in the year, the 32-year-old went hyper-viral when she was trying to defend her then-husband Ryan Scott Anderson from hate. In one of her comments, she wrote: “they [sic] jealous because you are rocking my world every night.”

She then follows the TMI statement by writing: “Yeah I said it, the D is fire 🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️.”

And just Like Ryan’s D, the internet went on fire over the comment.

Unfortunately, the D is now fired as Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan last month.