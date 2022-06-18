A US TikToker managed to score her wedding dress for AUD$5.40 (USD$3.75) and the tale has immediately made me want to go op-shopping. A $5 wedding dress? Sign me up.

Jillian Lynch shared a TikTok of her wedding in May, where she wore a $5 dress and a pair of AUD$11.50 (USD$8) vintage heels. Talk about a thrifty queen.

In the comments, Jillian said the alterations on the dress came to around AUD$158 (USD$110). Still pretty good if you ask me. As someone who obsessively scrolls through wedding Pinterest boards, those things aren’t cheap.

Now I may not be married, but I have spent my entire life binge-watching Say Yes To The Dress. Name a better off-school-sick TV show. That’s right, you can’t.

That means I’ve listened to, watched, and analysed enough Randy Fenoli content to know a $5 wedding dress doesn’t just fall into your lap.

Today I only know chips, guacamole, and Randy Fenoli of Say Yes to the Dress — Tess Garcia (@HiThisIsTess) January 29, 2022

Pnina Tournai is absolutely shaking right now.

i feel like i am still unlearning the judgement complex watching too many TLC reality shows as a child gave me…i had absolutely no business to be 11 years old watching Say Yes To The Dress like, "wow she can't afford the Pnina Tornai?! tragic" — Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) August 14, 2020

I LOVE watching say yes to the dress but lemme tell u it’s setting me up for failure because all these girls spend $5,000-$15,000 on a dress and I’m gonna walk into a shop with $800 expecting a Pnina Tornai — Sarah Stephens (@Sarzsteph) July 9, 2018

I swear if I stay up till 2:30 in the morning one more time watching Say Yes to the Dress, I’m gonna go and buy myself a 6,500 pnina tornai dress with a sweetheart neckline. — 🌻🌻Zoe🌻🌻 (@CZoeacarson) August 19, 2018

In a new interview with Insider Jillian Lynch explained that as a keen thrifter, getting an op-shop dress for the wedding was always her plan.

“Because I thrift all the time, it was just the option,” she said.

“I never even considered going to a bridal shop.”

In fairness, every time I go into an op-shop and spot a wedding dress I’m immediately haunted by the phantom whisper of my Mum telling me to “just try it on”.

Jillian also said she wasn’t specifically looking for a quote-unquote “wedding dress”. She just wanted a white dress which wasn’t “too formal”.

“I just started looking for dresses, not wedding dresses, but simple white dresses,” she said.

According to Insider, the dress is by Camilla Coelha and is actually worth around AUD$317 (USD$220) on online shopping site Revolve.

God, I fucking love a bargain like that. There’s no thrill like looking up the label of an op-shop find and discovering it’s actually worth more than the $7 you paid for it.

Jillian Lynch also shared videos of the alteration process on her TikTok, and said the support from people online helped her to decide to wear the dress in her wedding.

“Hearing the feedback through TikTok that it looked like it was made for me, I do think that swayed me,” she told Insider.

I am truly obsessed with this dress. Plus, it once again proves my one true theory: you can find literally anything you need in an op-shop.