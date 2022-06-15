Say goodbye to those Hump Day blues and watch this man on TikTok who feeds stray animals in Russia by delivering them food on a remote controlled car.

If it weren’t for meteorologists confirming the freezing weather currently plaguing much of Australia would be easing, you would be forgiven for thinking Mother Nature saw the footage and it eased her cold, frosty heart.

Not much is known about this enigmatic man and his mission to feed the hungry stray animals roaming the streets of Russia, with his identity, occupation and name concealed. He’s like Mother Teresa, without the alleged financial and medical abuse.

What we do know, however, is the GoPro footage capturing his benevolent Uber Eats deliveries is pure AF.

I mean, come on. Look at these two stray cat’s happy little faces. Listen to the ASMR of them eating a sumptuous feast of gelatinous meat.

This may seem like a stupid observation, but bear with me. Most of the TikToks start with the animal whisperer plopping cat or dog food onto a small plate, while others show us a hefty ol’ chunk of raw meat from the get go.

What I want to know is: how is this food staying on the plate? The terrain it’s being chauffeured on is hardly even, with the remote controlled car traversing dirt, grass, uneven pavement and even bumpy gravel roads. The precision with which this man operates a janky little car is astounding. Move over, Daniel Ricciardo: there’s a new racing king in town.

As the animals would, understandably, be shitting themselves because a noisy remote controlled car is speeding towards them, the delivery angel helps particularly timid animals eat. BRB, I need time to emotionally recover from seeing this petrified pooch’s little face.

According to the Free Russia Foundation, which references data published by the independent Russian news site Interfax, there are more than 650,000 stray cats and dogs roaming around the country. Based on the reactions of the animals this TikTok user is feeding, it’s safe to say they’re thankful for his help.

This cat gave the camera a kiss to show its gratitude.

While this dog pissed on the car after demolishing what appears to be a chicken breast.

Don’t let the squeak the remote controlled car let out scare you. The dog was just paying it forward and giving the bloke a little present in return.