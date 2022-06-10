In stupendous Thank God It’s Friday style, an American man was ambushed by an army of stray kittens and saved them all.

I say “ambushed” because they well and truly Trojan Horse’d his ass. What started as one kitten he spotted on the side of the road turned into three and before you could say “meow”, there was a grand total of 13 kittens swarming him.

In the extremely heartwarming video, Robert Brantley pulls over and picks up the aforementioned Trojan Horse: an impossibly small kitten.

“Look, kitty, kitty,” he said.

“He’s on the side of the road. He’s going to get killed for sure.”

While filming the baby in his hand, Robert pans across to the long grass and sees three fluffy, white soldiers.

“Someone jus—oh, no! There’s a whol—oh my gosh!” he said.

And just like that, six soldiers charged into battle. Robert was under attack.

“I can’t take you all,” he said.

“Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh, there’s more.”

It was a Jumanji-esque stampede. They were coming at Robert from all directions, 13 kittens squeaking as they weaved in and out of his Crocs. White, tabby, bicolour — all the flavours of the feline rainbow were there.

“We got a kitten problem,” he said.

One man’s problem is another man’s dream. And I am that (wo)man.

The video ends with Robert spitting straight facts, with a phrase that truly encapsulates the situation: “Hot diggety dog”.

Hot diggety dog, indeed. Some Twitter users, understandably, went “hot diggety dog” over the cat chronicles and demanded updates, while others showed their support for the kitten whisperer himself.

I need to know what happens to these cats. Did someone feed those cats? — Let’s elect Stacey Abrams (@iamharold) June 9, 2022

You’re a good man, sir. — Lori Letner (@lori_letner) June 9, 2022

That’s a good man! Blessings to him! ❤️💙 — Benny ☮️ Pro-Choicetifa Blanco (@BenNune89404356) June 9, 2022

Despite saying he couldn’t take all the kittens, Robert did just that and herded them into his Honda.

Him and his wife have been posting glorious updates on Instagram and TikTok ever since.

And in even more adorable news, their dog matches the kittens’ colouring.

@courtneybrantley1 Kitten update! Thank you all so much for all the kind words, advice and love that has been shown! Come be part of this exciting experience with us! Like and follow for part 2. #fyp #kittens #robertbrantley #kittenhero ♬ original sound – courtneybrantley1

According to Robert, his family will be dropping some kitty-related tea soon. And until I find a swarm of stray kittens to save for myself, I will be waiting with bated breath to hear it.