A woman who runs a volunteer cat rescue in Sydney has opened up about the vile threats and harassment she receives on the job. When I find these bastards, they will be dealt with. Period.

Amy Field runs The Kitten Sanctuary, an organisation which is dedicated to saving orphaned and neonatal kittens across Sydney from euthanasia. God’s work, I say.

Unfortunately, not everyone perceives it that way. Field told 9Honey all about the nasty things foul folks have done to her and, let me tell you, it’s broken my bloody heart.

Field told the publication people have threatened (!) her, and even found her address and shown up at the front door unannounced (!!).

“I’ve had people threaten me. I’ve had people like send me my own address and be like, ‘I know where you live’,” she said.

“It’s really concerning when an unknown number just sends you your address and goes, ‘I want [a specific kitten]’. And that’s happened so, so many times.

“Impatient and rude or aggressive people will find my address and just doorknock like, ‘I’d like to see kittens’. That’s not how this works.”

I genuinely cannot inhabit the mental space of anyone who thinks it’s normal to do this? The entitlement is astounding and, pardon my French, absolutely fucking disgusting.

Field also told 9Honey she’s copped some “really concerning messages” from people who haven’t been able to adopt the kitten they wanted.

The Kitten Sanctuary’s website clearly explains how its adoption process works, and it seems pretty damn simple and self-explanatory to me. But Field said people still find a way to kick off at her — like this woman who repeatedly called her ‘cos she wanted to adopt a kitten (who had already been adopted), and then decided to get aggy via Facebook.

Queen of having literally zero self-awareness.

Field even said folks who really have a chip on their shoulder have contacted the people who’ve alerted The Kitten Sanctuary to an orphaned or sick lil bub they’ve found. That’s right, some negative Nancies have actually tried to stop at-risk kittens from being saved.

“It’s so bizarre to try to stop me from rescuing kittens just because you have a personal grievance. If you can’t separate that, that’s really, really odd,” she said.

It’s honestly disappointing to see folks behave in such an appalling manner, especially seeing as The Kitten Sanctuary is a volunteer-run organisation. Field told 9Honey she works two other jobs and the other volunteers also have careers.

It’s just a group of beautiful people giving up their time to rescue seriously ill and orphaned kittens — how on Earth could you find anything to get mad at them about?

And while the tiny fluffy jellybeans are adorable, it’s upsetting to see that people obviously don’t understand how taxing it would be to run a volunteer cat rescue. If you take a look at The Kitten Sanctuary’s Instagram, you’ll see devastating updates about kittens who haven’t made it.

Despite the online hate Field has copped and the waste of space human beings she’s unfortunately had to deal with, she and The Kitten Sanctuary have done an amazing job since it started in 2018.

Field told 9Honey she reckons she’s rescued about 600 kittens and heaps of adopters share updates about how the little babies are going in their forever homes.

Nothing but respect for Field and the angels behind The Kitten Rescue.