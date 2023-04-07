I hope you’re not rubbing your eyes while reading this, because according to a heap of eye doctors, nothing good can some from squeezing and pushing on your sensitive little eyeballs.

There is truly no greater feeling in the world than having an itchy eye and rubbing it like there’s no tomorrow.

Honestly, satisfying that itch feels better than having an orgasm. It’s true and you know it.

A heap of eye doctors on TikTok have gathered together to warn people not to rub their eyes, informing us that the seemingly innocent act can lead to disaster.

Great, we really can’t have nice things. Goodbye eyegasm, it was nice knowing you.

One of the things that can happen to you is called a subconjunctival hemorrhage, which is actually the nicest of the eye-rubbing side effects because it goes away over time.

“This is what happens when one of the tiny blood vessels running underneath the surface of your eye gets injured,” said Dr Fayez Ajib (@lifeofadoctor).

“Your eye can’t absorb blood very well so it starts collecting there and making it look pretty bad.”

“A lot of these happen spontaneously and they’re usually harmless.”

Well, that’s a relief.

Unfortunately, the other bad thing that can come from eye-rubbing is abrasions to the cornea (which are very painful).

Oh, and induced astigmatism (a treatable eye imperfection that blurs things in the distance).

And closed-angle glaucoma (which permanently damages your sight if not treated immediately).

And don’t forget about the fact it can severely worsen keratoconus (which warps your cornea and blurs your vision for life).

So yeah, I’m never giving my Irisussy a little rub ever again.

“Rubbing your eyes can relieve an itch, and there are some studies that show it produces dopamine, which feels good,” said an optometrist on TikTok (@eyesightsg).

“However, constant rubbing can cause abrasions to the cornea, induce astigmatism as it changes the shape of the cornea and even cause retinal detachment and closed-angle glaucoma.”

Tonnes of fun for the whole family.

I can’t wait for TikTok to tell me what I shouldn’t be doing next.

I miss when people were just telling me to scull lettuce water to go to sleep faster. A peaceful time.