A TikToker’s Shared How Diabolically Wrong A Cake Decorator Got Her Order & I’ll Never Recover

I don’t want to sound insensitive but there’s truly nothing I love more in this world than a cake fail. The sheer joy I receive from seeing what a cake was meant to look like compared to the final design is unbeatable. And the cake this TikToker received for her Mum and Dad’s 30th wedding anniversary? Well, that bad boy is going straight in the Cake Fail Hall of Fame.

TikToker Megan Turner (@meganturner75) is responsible for gifting my eyeballs with the most bamboozling attempt at replicating a cake design I’ve seen in a hot minute.

I don’t know where to start. I’m in absolute awe. Look at this goddamn monstrosity.

It’s hideous! It’s unnatural! God’s a bastard!

Let’s compare it with the intended design, shall we?

Look, I know absolutely next to nothing about baking and cake decorating (I’m more of a savoury girl, myself) but for an accomplished baker, making a three and a zero out of sponge surely cannot be that difficult.

I’ve watched enough cake decorators work their magic on TikTok to know they have a few tips and tricks up their sleeves, like using a serrated knife and waiting until the cake has cooled down to trim it.

Sure, achieving a perfectly symmetrical hole in the middle of the zero would take a bit of skill and it would undoubtedly be fiddly switching between different sized piping bags to pull off the rosettes. But it’s all doable.

What poor Megan received, however, was nothing short of cursed. It’s absolutely something a scorned Great British Bake Off contestant would serve to Paul Hollywood if they wanted to torture him.

Why do the little brown rosettes look like chicken nuggets? Why is there no hole in the zero? Where did the baker acquire six pairs of wedding bands? Are they trying to tell us something?

I can’t even joke that the baker tried trimming the cake into a three from memory because, well, we all know what the number is meant to look like. Also, they had a reference picture.

Obviously, TikTok has lost its collective mind at the cake flop.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀I would cry 40 nights and 40 days,” one person commented on the vid.

“Aww no way😂I’d be asking for my money back😂😂,” commented another.

But one comment absolutely knocked me for six: “The No 3 is shaped like Ireland 🇮🇪 😂”.

According to Megan’s TikTok bio, she’s from Ireland. Did the baker decide, “fuck the wedding anniversary, I’m going to bake a tribute to the Republic” and churn out this beast? Were they a ‘yuge Normal People stan? We’ll simply never know.