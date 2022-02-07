PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Normal to help normalise pleasure and conversations around sex.

Whether you think it’s all a capitalistic scam created by Hallmark or a day to show the people in your life how much you adore them, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching.

As well as V-Day, the team at sex toy and education platform, Normal is also celebrating its first year of being an Aussie business. Cute.

Because Normal loves a good convo around relationships, sex, pleasure and dating, it’s giving away a hot $2K and $400 worth of aesthetically (and physically) pleasing Normal goodies such as a toy of your choice, lube and more. All in exchange for your wildest and weirdest Valentine’s Day stories.

Launched in February 2021, Normal makes it easy and intuitive to find the right toy for you. Which tbh, can be confusing when there’s so many options to choose from these days. Definitely not talking from experience here.

ANYWAY, as well as its curated range of vibes, Normal also focuses on education with handy videos by sex coach and therapist, Georgia Grace which cover sex-ed topics that honestly should’ve been taught in school.

If we’ve aroused your interest, simply tell us in 25 words or less what your absolute worst V-Day experience was. Perhaps your lactose-intolerant self accidentally consumed dairy before a hot date or maybe you showed up with balloons and roses only to get the door slammed on you. We want all the juicy tea.

And because Normal wants to spread the love for everyone this Valentine’s Day, it’s also slinging up to 30% (!!) off storewide until midnight on February 14th.

Good vibes only. Happy V-Day, lovers.