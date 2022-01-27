Grace Tame‘s iconic reaction to Scott Morrison‘s slimy handshake has lured all kinds of misogynists from their caves, but my fave has to be Rohan The Accountant — a local man that sent a troll message to a journalist from his work email. Genius.

In case you missed it, national treasure Grace Tame was photographed looking at Scott Morrison like he’s something nasty she found stuck to the bottom of her shoe, and it divided the nation. Some of us reckon it’s hilarious and an apt demonstration of how many women feel around him. Others find it rude because it’s a woman’s job to make all the men around her comfortable at all times, etc.

Enter Samantha Maiden, the political editor at News.com.au, who tweeted that she received a hateful email calling her a “stupid bitch” after publicly defending Grace Tame’s disdain for the PM — and what followed was a riveting delight. At least if, like me, you’re looking to laugh at misogynists rather than spiral into a fit of despair.

Excited to receive an email from a NSW accountant called Rohan this morning calling me a stupid bitch over Grace Tame. Bloke is such a genius he’s done it on a work address. Smart guy. Anyway I think I might call him up for a chat. This will be fun. — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) January 26, 2022

“Excited to receive an email from a NSW accountant called Rohan this morning calling me a stupid bitch over Grace Tame,” Maiden wrote on Thursday morning. “Bloke is such a genius he’s done it on a work address.”

Ah, the ol’ forgetting to switch to the anonymous troll account. One of my fave pitfalls of shitty behaviour.

Faced with some truly ridiculous dumbassery, Maiden did what any decent journalist would do in this situation — she contacted Rohan’s work and called him the fuck out. We love some juicy confrontation.

Rohan’s receptionist says he is “a nice guy he wouldn’t do that.” I read out Rohan email. Yes that’s him. “must have been hacked”. She puts me through. “Yes you are a stupid bitch” he says. I ask him if he would like his wife or daughter to his emails. Not saying much now. https://t.co/UZ47bd0my3 — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) January 26, 2022

According to Maiden, upon contact, Rohan The Accountant’s receptionist said he was a “nice guy” (aren’t they all) and that maybe he had been hacked. Classic.

Except he hadn’t, because when Maiden was patched through to him, he apparently told her “yes you are a stupid bitch”. Skipped the denial and went straight to the double down.

Final update. Rohan has apologised. Here’s hoping Rohan, a grown man and a married father of daughters he tells me, he stops sending women he doesn’t know 9 am emails calling them bitches. https://t.co/4ls0KopJGd pic.twitter.com/G13kUR5l6Y — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) January 26, 2022

Maiden tweeted that she then asked Rohan what his wife and daughters would think of that language, since as we all know men can only empathise with women who they have some ownership or attraction towards, and his attitude changed immediately.

In an email titled “grace”, Rohan said an apology for the earlier email. Maiden thought this captivating story would end here, at some kind of resolution.

It didn’t.

Maiden said that after her “final” update, Rohan sent her another slightly unhinged email saying that he has three daughters and three sons and that there is “no way anyone would interfere with them” because he takes “great care” of them.

Okay dude.

He’s now sending me emails like this ????‍???? https://t.co/LTWUmIykSD pic.twitter.com/imkw0ZMkMX — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) January 26, 2022

So far, that seems to be all from Rohan The Accountant, but naturally Twitter is having a field day with the meme-ability of a local idiot harassing a seasoned journalist from a work email that can publicly identify him.

Searches for “rohan accountant nsw” on LinkedIn going through the roof right now — The Artful Bunny (@artfulbunny) January 26, 2022

Would love to review this morning’s timesheet from old mate Rohan the accountant. Which client can he bill for 2 hours of “sending ridiculous emails to journalist” https://t.co/CN6ZiwG6fj — Ken McAlpine (@KenMcAlpine) January 26, 2022

Can not confirm or deny if Rohan the Accountant is a member of our party or not. — Australian Liberal Party (but honest) (@LiberalOz) January 26, 2022

As a fellow female journalist who is pretty used to getting nasty troll messages from insecure, misogynistic men, we love to see one finally getting his shit dished back to him. The saga ends — for now.