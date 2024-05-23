Woolies Slammed By Customer Claiming Their 1kg Of Minced Meat Is A Rip-Off To The Tune Of 200g

Woolworths is under fire (surprise, surprise) after a disgruntled customer snapped a pic of their supposedly 1kg beef mince weighing in at just 784g. Woolies when I CATCH you!!

X (formerly Twitter) user Shepherd revealed they bought the low-weight mince at Delacombe Town Centre in Ballarat, Victoria, informing Woolworths they couldn’t return the mince as it was “needed for dinner and it’s a 35km trip in, and then again back out”.

“Woolworths, is there a different kind of kilogram that I don’t know about?” they wrote on X.

“Or is a 20% gain on your behalf ‘within tolerance?’”

Please say sike right now… (Source: X @Shepherd_93).

How is someone supposed to follow RecipeTin Eats‘ lasagna recipe perfectly without 1kg of beef mince? Everyone knows that recipe calls for exactly 1kg. I would be distraught.

“If ever our customers are concerned about the weight of a product, we’d encourage them to return it to our store,” a spokesperson for Woolworths told Yahoo.

“This not only allows us to issue a refund, but also helps to ensure we have the product details we need to investigate further.”

Woolworths, like most stores in Australia, obey by the Average Quantity System (AQS), which says anything labelled between 500g and 1kg must be within 15g of its declared weight. Now I’m not good at maths, but I feel like 784g is pretty far from 1kg.

This isn’t the first time Woolworths has been slammed for inaccurate weights, either.

Back in 2020 Aussie shopper Mandy Smith wrote a Facebook post slamming the supermarket chain after her 500g mince meat weighed in at 262g.

“Seriously Woolworths … I have been buying this mince like this for a while, and not cheap due to trying to cut out fat. I weighed it today and there is less than 300 grams in a supposed 500g pack!” she wrote.

“I paid $7.50 for 500 grams and got this! And yes my scales are fine I use them daily by (the) way. How many people are you ripping off (by) including the packaging weight?”

Woolies, babe, listen to me. This isn’t you. I know it’s a cost of living crisis right now but how about you give us what we’re actually paying for. And pay your workers while you’re at it. Thanks, babe.