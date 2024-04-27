‘Gross Failure’: Woolworths Cops A $1.2 Million Fine For Underpaying More Than A Thousand Workers

Supermarket giant Woolworths has been slammed with a big ‘ole fine of over a million dollars for underpaying staff members across its Victorian stores. The company had told the Melbourne court the reason for the underpayment error was a tech issue.

Woolworths admitted to the court that it had underpaid a total of 1,227 workers by an amount of $1.24 million over two years, by incorrectly awarding workers their long-service leave entitlements.

The company observed the issue and reported itself to the Victorian Wage Inspectorate, a case was brought on in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

On April 26, the court found that Woolworths’ failure to pay its workers properly highlighted a “systematic and widespread failure” within the company.

“It is a gross failure on their part for not ensuring that such errors don’t exist and any irregularities are stamped out early,” Magistrate Nahrain Ward said in her judgement.

“It is expected that such a large corporation, that expands across all of Australia, would consequently have thorough payroll systems in place.”

(Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Ward decided that Woolworths must pay a fine of $1,227,000, as well as continue properly paying the short-changed workers. Woolworths subsidiary company, Woolstar, was also fined $36,000.

Woolworths told the court that it had already begun the process of repaying the staff members, most of whom were only owed a few hundred dollars. However, the highest amount was one staff member who was owed $12,000.

Woolworths had faced a potential maximum fine of $10.25 billion in this case, so only million seems like it got off pretty light. The fine for if Woolworths plead not guilty would have been $2.2 million, which shows honesty always pays,

The Commissioner of the Victorian Wage Inspectorate, Robert Hortle, said the fact this underpayment happened at all was “disappointing”.

“Today’s sentence should be a warning to businesses across the state, particularly big, well-resourced corporations there are significant penalties for breaking long service leave laws, and both the Wage Inspectorate and the court take underpayment of entitlements extremely seriously,” Hortle stated.

Won’t lie, must be rough to be the person in charge of Woolworths’ PR at the moment.

This incident, combined with the allegations of price gouging, outgoing CEO Brad Banducci‘s media flops damaging the brand, and a couple of hilarious Anzac Day mistakes, means there’s a butt load of legwork to do before Aussies trust the supermarket like they used to.

[Image: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images]