A 28 Y.O. Woman Has Died After She Was Hit By A Falling Tree Branch At Darwin Botanic Gardens

A woman has died and a man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after they were hit by a falling tree branch in the Darwin Botanic Gardens.

According to Northern Territory Police, a 28-year-old woman — who has now been identified as a South African national as per 7News — died on Sunday afternoon after she was hit by a “large tree branch” that fell at George Brown Darwin Botanic Gardens.

Police say paramedics attended to the woman but unfortunately, she was declared deceased at the scene.

A 33-year-old man, who is reportedly the woman’s husband and was also hit by the branch, was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital with serious injuries.

NT Health said the man is now in a stable condition, per NT News.

Northern Territory Police Acting Commander Peter Kennon said he understands “it was a confronting scene”.

Kennon said a branch fell from an African mahogany tree as the couple walked past and that a few bystanders who were also in the garden “rendered assistance immediately”.

Chief Minister of the Northern Territory Natasha Fyles expressed her condolences to the couple, labelling it as a “terrible accident”.

“I send my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the young woman tragically killed, and to her injured companion who we all hope makes a swift and full recovery,” Fyles wrote on Facebook.

The chief minister also gave her thanks to first responders for their care for the community.

According to 7News, the man has been in contact with his family overseas and that the South African consulate has been notified of the incident.

NT Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the police on 131 444.

Image source: iStock