Police Are Searching For A Man Who Was Allegedly Involved In A Hit-And-Run Jet Ski Crash In Syd

New South Wales Police are on the search for a man who allegedly fled from a jet ski collision at a popular beach in Sydney.

In a public appeal, the NSW Police Force announced it was looking for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run jet ski collision that left one woman with serious facial injuries. Police say the incident took place last month at Brighton Beach.

According to a statement from authorities, emergency services arrived at Brighton Le Sands at 4pm on Sunday, September 14, following reports of an accident involving two jet skis.

When officers who were associated with the Marine Area Command arrived at the scene, they reported that one of the jet skis had launched over the other vehicle. As a result, a female passenger was struck. The second jet skier had fled the scene.

NSW Police said the 43-year-old woman was treated at the scene for “significant facial injuries” and was then taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition. However, authorities report that her injuries will require ongoing treatment.

Police have officially launched an investigation into the incident.

“Police are hoping to speak to a male rider of a dark-coloured jet ski that was in the area at the time of the crash who may be able to assist with the investigation,” NSW police wrote in a statement.

“Police have been told the rider was driving erratically prior to the collision. It is also unknown if the rider received any injuries in the crash.”

NSW Police have urged anyone with information about the incident or if they have any footage of the collision to call police or Crime stoppers at 1800 333 000.