Vic Police Are Searching For A Man Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted 4 Women At A Popular Beach

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual abuse.

Police in the Victorian city of Port Phillip are on the search for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted four women in the St Kilda area.

According to a public appeal posted by Eyewatch Port Phillip Police Service Area on early Tuesday, investigators are searching for a male who allegedly sexually assaulted four women on two separate occasions in late 2022 and early 2023.

“On 26 December 2022, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old were approached on the beach along Beaconsfield Parade in Middle Park by an unknown male,” the public appeal reads.

“He laid down on the beach near the women before exposing himself and masturbating”

READ MORE The Body Of A 28YO Melbourne Woman Has Finally Been Found After A 5-Week Search

In the second alleged incident that reportedly occurred on January 8 2023, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were at St Kilda beach when they noticed a man was staring at them from the water.

“The male walked toward them, exposing himself, and began masturbating.”

In both incidents, the man only stopped the alleged assault when the women began filming him with their phones.

Police have described the alleged perpetrator as a Caucasian male aged in his 50s with a “solid build, bald head and grey beard”.

The police also published a photo of a man who may be able to “assist with enquiries”.

(image source: Victoria Police)

Authorities are urging anyone with information in regards to the incidents or the man in the photo to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.

Image source: Getty Images / Peter Harrison