The body of Melbourne woman Sarah Weatherstone has been found in the southeast suburb of Narre Warren after an extended search that lasted five weeks. She was last seen leaving a factory alone in that same suburb on the afternoon of March 23.

Regarding the tragic set of circumstances, Victoria Police has released a statement saying it doesn’t believe the death was suspicious.

The woman’s mother, Judith Weatherstone, shared a Facebook post saying her daughter had died by “accidental suicide” per news.com.au.

“It’s with a heavy heart that Stephen, Josh and myself would like to let everybody know that today we have been told of the passing of our beautiful daughter Sarah to accidental suicide,” she began.

“Rest in peace beautiful, forever in our hearts.

“Thanks for the support and love over the past five weeks.”

In attempting to find Sarah, authorities conducted a three-day search in the Hallam Valley Wetlands. The effort involved helicopters, the SES, VicPol’s Mounted Branch, Search and Rescue as well as the use of drones.

Earlier in April, Sarah’s mother told reporters she’d been existing in “a living nightmare” since her daughter was declared missing.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I have seen this on TV shows, I don’t want to live it,” she said per 9News.

“Sarah and I are very, very close and we would be in contact every single day – even if we had an argument.”

Sarah’s friends extended their condolences on social media, with one writing. “She was so beautiful,” and another penning, “such a beautiful girl, gone way too soon”.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.