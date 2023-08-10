Qld Police Are Investigating After A 30 Y.O. Woman And Her Baby Were Found Dead In Their Home

CONTENT WARNING: This article may be distressing to some readers.

Queensland police have launched a murder investigation after a 30-year-old woman and her 11-week-old baby girl were found dead in their home.

Emergency services were called to the home on Bean Street in Park Avenue, Rockhampton, just before 11am on Thursday, when they discovered the bodies.

A police statement said the bodies were found after a man allegedly travelled down to Brisbane following the incident and reported the deaths to police.

A 31-year-old man is assisting police with their investigations.

Daily Mail Australia reported that neighbours allegedly heard gunshots on the Wednesday night, but it’s unclear whether this was related to the deaths.

One neighbour described the area to the Courier Mail as a quiet neighbourhood, and another said she knew the woman who had died. She described the household as a “generic, loving family”.

It’s unclear how long the two were deceased before emergency services discovered them. However, police declared the deaths as “sudden deaths”, and said police were struggling with the “difficult and confronting” scene.

A crime scene has been established on the street, with dozens of police and forensic officers combing the area.

Police have also established a workstation under a gazebo. No one has been charged with any crime yet.

This is a developing story and we’ll update you when we know more.