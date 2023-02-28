Notorious Sydney eshay/rapper Spanian has been dumped by his record label, One Day, after he posted an extremely problematic rant on his Instagram.

Spanian, who is known for his YouTube series It’s All Eats, was dragged online after he posted a disturbing rant claiming “child groomers are hiding in plain sight” during WorldPride.

In his now deleted-rant, Spanian said, “I’m fucking sick of this fucking perverted putrid shit, like a bunch of deadset pedophiles hiding behind some fucking gay pride”.

During the rant, Spanian also claimed that pride is being “forced” onto those who are not a part of the LGBTQIA+ community and referenced “big homosexual teddy bears” and the foul Balenciaga campaign.

Since Spanian posted the rant, many people have shared their outrage online.

Aussie musician, Clarissa Mei wrote on Twitter, “I’m disappointed to see anyone I know liking Spanian’s post of justifying it.”

This guys a fucking dumb cunt and I’m disappointed to see anyone I know liking Spanian’s post or justifying it. Disgusting behaviour and is a big setback that has left things wide open for people to be back on their homophobic/transphobic bullshit. — clarissa mei (@_clarissamei) February 27, 2023

Many others have called out Spanian’s behaviour and those who have supported his statement.

Huuuuugely disappointed at the Pasifika people I know publicly liking and sharing all the Spanian shit. — CRIBBUSSY (@ludacribs) February 28, 2023

The shit Spanian is spouting in his latest video is the most violent, hateful and dangerous rhetoric you can get. 1000x more manic and harmful than the vitriol LGBTQIA+ people copped in the marriage equality (and that trans people cop every day). Any of you standing with him, rot — nic kelly (@nicwkelly) February 26, 2023

On a weekend that was meant to be about love, inclusion, self-worth, and pride, it was bloody disappointing to see Spanian’s rant. Equally disappointing to see those from our music community like and comment in support of it. Very telling.



More love & power to my queer family. — Hau (@hauiebeast) February 27, 2023

Just last night, Spanian’s management, One Day, released a statement condemning the rapper’s rant and his behaviour.

“We strongly condemn Spanian conflating issues around child-grooming and pedophilia in connection to the LGBTQIA+ community during WorldPride in a recent Instagram video,” One Day wrote in their official statement. “Spanian’s commentary on these issues in no way reflect our values as a company and as individuals. We have been deeply upset by Spanian’s actions over the past three days and we acknowledge the harm caused by his Instagram video.”

One Day closed the statement confirming that they’ve severed ties with the rapper.

Read the full statement below:

Spanian replied to the statement in another IG video, saying, “I’m sorry… for absolutely fucking nothing you putrid peasants. They’re nothing but apologists and deflectors.” He also poked fun at commenters slamming his rant.

Although the video has been taken off both TikTok and Instagram, Spanian claimed that the video was still available to watch on Facebook. The Western Sydney rapper took to his Instagram Story to encourage his followers to watch and screen record the rant.

The videos have since been removed from the platform.

As a woman from Western Sydney who champions being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, it’s extremely hurtful and disappointing to see someone with influence bashing a loving community in a very dangerous way.

This behaviour is not on.

Editors note: The original version of this article referred to Spanian as being from Western Sydney, which was incorrect. We apologise for this error.