CONTENT WARNING: This article contains graphic images.

A white whale believed to be the legendary 36-year-old phantom of the seas Migaloo has been found washed up on Mallacoota beach in Victoria.

There are only a handful of albino humpbacks known to be swimming in Aussie waters and their names are Migaloo, Bahloo, Willow and Migaloo Jr.

According to the Marine Mammal Foundation (MMF), “early assessment of gender and skin degradation suggests it’s not Migaloo,” which is good news (if true) for members of the MigArmy, but sad news nonetheless.

MMF believes that there’s a very real chance the whale is just one of Migaloo’s offspring who has been mistaken as Migaloo in previous sightings.

I mean, if it isn’t him or one of his kids, then it’s definitely one of his mates. Either way, tears will be shed.

And let's hope this beautiful 10 meter whale washed up at mallacoota this week is not Migaloo. Just so sad. Migaloo experts yet to confirm.

Other experts in the field are not yet ready to make a call on whether or not the beached whale is in fact the fabled legend Migaloo.

“Having seen photos, this very much does appear to be in fact a white whale, but whether it is Migaloo, we are yet to know,” Macquarie University wildlife scientist Vanessa Pirotta told the ABC.

According to Pirotta, it’s unknown how long the whale has been there because the beach is only accessible by water, so it may have taken some time to be spotted.

Weathering on the whale’s skin could have also turned it white, but this is just a theory.

“Looking at the images, this does very much appear to be a genuinely white whale,” she said.

“If we can get a really good photo of the tail fluke, we could potentially match that to maybe Migaloo or we could work out if that is in fact Migaloo or not, so that’ll be the first stepping point.

“The next thing would be taking genetic samples, which will be taken anyway because scientists and authorities will undertake a whale necropsy — which is an autopsy essentially — to best identify and understand what has gone on here.

“Has the animal died of natural causes or has the animal had some sort of negative interaction at sea? We just simply don’t know at this stage.”

This is a photo of the white whale washed up in Victoria.



Currently working with other scientists to identify this individual. This may or may not be Migaloo. Nothing confirmed yet.



Photo contributed by a very kind person! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/DkMI7YfEOr — Dr. Vanessa Pirotta (@VanessaPirotta) July 16, 2022

Migaloo was first spotted roaming the seas in 1991.

