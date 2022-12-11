Public transport in Victoria will be free on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve for those needing safe passage to and from Aunty Pam’s after a few standard drinks. We simply love to see it.

“On Christmas Day metropolitan and regional public transport will run to a regular Sunday timetable and will be free from 3am Sunday, 25 December until 3am on Boxing Day, Monday, 26 December, with Night Network services running through the night,” the Dan Andrews government said in a press release.

“Victorians wishing to travel across the city or state to celebrate and welcome in the new year will be able to travel for free on all metropolitan and regional train, tram and bus services from 6pm on Saturday, 31 December until 6am on Sunday, 1 January.”

So if you’re heading literally anywhere during those hours, you won’t be required to tap on your Myki. But if you do due to force of habit and/or muscle memory, you won’t be charged a cent.

Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll who is clearly supportive of a festive season tipple said the government is trying to ensure that “if you are wanting to get on the beers, you also get on the public transport system, because it’s the best way to celebrate this festive season,” as per The Age.

V-Line services will also be free during those specified times but customers are urged to book ahead to avoid missing out on a seat.

Huge.

Surely citizens of other states can now use this to peer pressure their governments into adopting the same program?

Why is NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet always last to the party when it comes to implementing fun stuff?

First, he was slow to chuck up public screens to watch the Socceroos, now he’s dragging his heels again to get Sydney-siders home after sinking a few tins on Christmas Day.

Oh well.

To all the loose units out there who’ll be using Public Transport Victoria as their designated driver, we salute you.