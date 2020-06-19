The entire culture war you’ve seen play out in media about changing the state of Victoria’s name was a set up, according to the person who was quoted.

On Wednesday, an article appeared in the Herald Sun about how Victoria could be renamed, quoting “Aboriginal activist and former Greens state MP” Lidia Thorpe as suggesting it.

“Anything that’s named after someone who’s caused harm or murdered people, then I think we should take their name down,” she said.

“It could even stay the same if that’s what people want, if that’s part of the negotiation outcome of a treaty where everyone gets to understand both sides.”

The piece implied Thorpe was suggesting the idea, which was ripped apart in other coverage. Even Victorian Premier Dan Andrews said it was a “ridiculous” idea and nothing more than a “divisive debate”.

As it turned out, that’s exactly what the Herald Sun wanted, according to Thorpe.

“This is my text to the journo from the Herald Sun,” Thorpe wrote on Facebook, sharing screenshots of their conversation.

“He called me on Tuesday and asked what I thought of changing the name of Victoria, I said it’s up to the people to decide, I said it’s a conversation to be had.

“He then called me back 5 minutes later and asked, “What do you think about changing the name of Australia”? I said, what are you trying to do here John, why would I agree to that? I want to unite this country, not divide it.”

“The rest is history.”

Thorpe said she had received “disturbing private messages” following the Herald Sun’s report, which was picked up by other publications. She was also adamant the idea was not hers, and instead came from the publication.

“This was the Herald Sun’s idea, not Lidia Thorpe’s idea,” she said.

The screenshots showed a short conversation between Thorpe and the journo who contacted her – almost certainly John Masanauskas, who is credited on the story – about setting up an interview, but not the interview itself.

After the report was published, Thorpe texted him: “Thanks for setting me up John. You’ve created a race war and a lot of hate. I have to protect my children now. Nice work. Hope it sold some papers for ya.”

Masanauskas replied: “Hi Lidia, I didn’t mean to set anyone up. I was asked by editors to ask the question of a few people, you had the opportunity to respond as you wished. I will pass on your concerns to the editor.”

A very cool and normal way to derail a conversation for the sake of ‘culture wars’. You hate to see it.